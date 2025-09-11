We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that Ghana has joined four other African nations in an agreement with Washington to accept deportees from the United States.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday evening, the President disclosed that 14 deportees — including Nigerians and one Gambian — had already transited through Ghana before being repatriated to their home countries.

“We were approached by the US to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the US and we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West Africans don't need a visa to come to our country,” President Mahama explained.

The deal now places Ghana alongside Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Eswatini, which in recent months have all signed similar agreements with Washington. Uganda has said it will only receive deportees without criminal records or unaccompanied minors. Rwanda confirmed its pact with the US in August, South Sudan revealed it had taken in a Mexican deportee in July, while Eswatini has accepted returnees from as far as Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Yemen, and Cuba.

The move comes amid a renewed immigration crackdown by US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to increase deportations and expand the practice of “third country” removals as part of his campaign for re-election in November. At a rally in Arizona, Mr. Trump told supporters: “We're like a garbage can for the world. That's what's happened.”

Meanwhile, Washington has imposed fresh restrictions on Ghana, raising tariffs on Ghanaian goods from 10 to 15 per cent and limiting Ghanaian travellers to single-entry visas valid for just three months.

Despite criticism at home, President Mahama defended Ghana’s participation in the agreement, arguing that it aligns with the country’s open-border policy within West Africa. “We have survived without borrowing. We shouldn't be in a hurry to go back to the capital market. It is all about fiscal discipline,” he maintained, stressing that government’s priority was to safeguard national interests while fulfilling international obligations.