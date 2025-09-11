Ghana projects increased exports to Chinese market to enjoy recent tariff-free pact — President Mahama   

ModernGhana logo
President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana is seeking to maximise its trade volume with China in the wake of the recent tariff-free pact.

The deal, he said, provided the country with the leverage to up its production, particularly in the area of agriculture, and export more to the vast Chinese market of 1.4 billion consumers.

Bilateral trade between Ghana and China reached a historic high of US$11.84 billion in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing economic partnership between the two nations.

President Mahama, in an interaction with the media at the Jubilee House, Accra, said Ghana was well positioned for accelerated socio-economic growth under the new deal with the Asian economic giants.

The development underscored China's position as Ghana's largest trading partner, highlighting the expanding scope of economic collaboration across multiple sectors.

China recently announced a comprehensive tariff-free trade agreement with 53 African countries, including Ghana, a move that eliminates import duties and opening massive market opportunities, particularly in the area of agriculture, critical minerals and rare earth supply chains.

This comes amid the global trade war creating uncertainties on the market, as the United States (US) continues to issue threats of imposing more tariffs on foreign products entering the American market.

President Mahama pointed out that Ghana was setting its development priorities right, and that, with its large arable land the Government was bent on making the most of the agro sector.

The global market, he said, had become increasingly unpredictable, therefore, his Administration had resolved to focus on home-grown policies to harness the potential of the agro sector.

The Government was providing farmers with the requisite incentives to motivate them for increased production to ensure food availability and security, the President said.

GNA

