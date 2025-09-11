ModernGhana logo
Cedi fall: Importers happy but exporters unhappy because they could get less cedi for what they export — President Mahama 

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
Economy & Investments President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 11 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has downplayed concerns over the recent depreciation of the cedi, describing it as part of a natural adjustment process toward long-term stability.

He said the shift would ultimately benefit both importers and exporters.

“Because of the rapid appreciation in the value of the Cedi, we saw an exponential increase in import because people could buy cheaper dollars and import more. On the other side, exporters are not happy because they could get less cedi for what they export,” the President explained during a media encounter.

He revealed that government had observed a 50 per cent decline in remittances over the period, adding that the cedi was undergoing a correction and would eventually stabilise at a sustainable level.

According to him, government’s target is to ensure that any annual depreciation of the cedi remains within a margin of about five percent. He further called on Ghanaians to demonstrate patriotism by helping to safeguard the local currency for the collective good.

Data from the interbank market shows that as of January 13, 2025, the cedi was trading at GH¢15.1244 to the US dollar.

