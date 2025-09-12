NCCE engages apprentices at Dabala on climate action awareness

The South Tongu Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday engaged apprentices at the Dabala Lorry Park as part of its ongoing Climate Action Awareness Project.

The community outreach program, organized with support from Fidelity Bank Ghana, sought to educate young people on the theme “Protecting Our Environment: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” which also aligns with the global theme for World Environment Day 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Seth Fiagorme, the NCCE's District Director for South Tongu District in the Volta Region emphasized the constitutional duty of citizens under Article 41(k) to protect and safeguard the environment. He highlighted the dangers of indiscriminate plastic waste disposal, deforestation, and poor sanitation, stressing that apprentices and young people have a vital role to play in Ghana’s climate response.

The Climate Action Awareness initiative, which is being rolled out in selected districts across Ghana, aims to promote environmental consciousness, encourage proper waste management through the 3Rs, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and foster grassroots responsibility in achieving Ghana’s climate and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The engagement in Dabala forms part of Directorate's efforts to instill civic responsibility and climate-friendly practices in communities, particularly among the youth and informal sector workers and also notify and invite the participants to a major Cleanup Exercise to be held in the Dabala Market on the 24th of September 2025