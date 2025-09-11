Presidential media encounters: ‘Mahama has no peers since 2008’ — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has praised President John Dramani Mahama over his recent engagement with the media.

President Mahama met the press for the first time since assuming office on Wednesday, September 10. The event gave him the opportunity to update the public on his achievements so far and account for his reset agenda.

Journalists present also used the platform to ask questions on pressing issues, including national security, illegal mining, and the economy.

Reacting in a social media post on Thursday, September 11, Mr. Cudjoe described the President’s delivery as truthful, practical, and verifiable.

“I watched the recorded version of the president’s media encounter. Humane, truthful, wise, knowledgeable, practical and verifiably accountable. President John Mahama has no peers since 2008,” he wrote.

He, however, urged the President to intensify efforts in the fight against galamsey, stressing that “his second legacy must have no dent at all.”