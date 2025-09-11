Amenfi East MP, constituency executives attacked over DRIP Coordinator appointment

Amenfi East was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after a violent confrontation allegedly linked to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Raymond Nana Ebbah, left several leading political figures injured, including constituency executives of the ruling party.

In a strongly worded statement, Constituency Chairman Nana Kofi Atokyi described the incident as a “barbaric attack” on Member of Parliament Nicholas Amankwah, Constituency Secretary Moses Gyetuah, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and other party officials.

The clash reportedly erupted over disagreements surrounding the appointment of a District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) Coordinator. According to the statement, the MCE had pushed for his preferred candidate but resorted to violence after the Assembly leadership and the Western Regional DRIP Team endorsed Kwabena Amo Fosu for the post.

Witnesses said the violence unfolded in full view of the Municipal Police Commander and his officers. The Constituency Secretary and Zongo Caucus Coordinator were allegedly attacked with cutlasses, sustaining serious injuries.

Party executives condemned the violence as an “affront to democracy and a grave threat to the safety of elected officials.” They demanded the immediate suspension of the MCE pending investigations and called on the Western Regional Police Command and national security agencies to arrest and prosecute all those involved.

“This unprovoked attack is not only criminal but also a deliberate attempt to silence dissenting voices and undermine the democratic process,” the statement read.

The executives pledged solidarity with the MP, the injured officers, and the newly endorsed DRIP Coordinator, vowing they would not be intimidated. They further urged the public to rally behind them in condemning what they described as “a brazen act of violence.”

But in an interview on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show on Accra 100.5 FM, hosted by Otafriga Kaayire Kwesi Apea-Apreku on Thursday, September 11, the MCE, Raymond Nana Ebbah, rejected the accusations. He insisted he had nothing to do with the disturbances, stressing he “categorically denies any connection with the Wednesday incident, adding that he had no hand in it.”