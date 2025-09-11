Three Nigerians jailed for string of car thefts in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has secured the conviction of three Nigerian nationals who targeted parked vehicles across Kumasi, bringing an end to a spate of thefts that unsettled the metropolis.

The convicts, Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze, were arrested on June 20, 2025, and dragged before multiple circuit courts in Kumasi.

On July 22, Ekenze admitted guilt at the Atasemanso Circuit Court and was handed a 10-year prison term with hard labour. His accomplices pleaded not guilty but were swiftly found guilty a day later at Circuit Court 3. Both Friday and Agwazie received 8-year sentences, to run concurrently.

The convictions, however, did not end there. On July 23, Circuit Court 1 imposed a further 20-year sentence with hard labour on all three men, also to run concurrently. The following day, Ekenze was dealt another 10-year sentence at Circuit Court 2, which will run alongside his existing term.

All three are now serving their sentences at Kumasi Central Prison.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command hailed the outcome as proof of its determination to crack down on organised and transnational crime. It urged the public to remain vigilant and support law enforcement by promptly reporting suspicious activity to protect lives and property.