Edudzi criticises Akufo-Addo’s handlers over media engagement

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has taken a swipe at the handlers of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing them of shielding him from necessary media scrutiny during his presidency.

In a Facebook post, Mr Tameklo argued that the reluctance of Akufo-Addo’s team to encourage routine press interactions was a “great disservice” to both the administration and the Ghanaian people.

“It was a dent on the handlers for not getting the former President to engage the media, or?” he wrote, suggesting that Akufo-Addo’s leadership would have been strengthened by greater openness and accountability.

His comments came in the wake of President John Dramani Mahama’s recent media engagement at Jubilee House, which reignited debate about transparency and communication between the presidency and the public.

Responding to questions during the encounter, President Mahama reassured Ghanaians that his administration remains firmly committed to democratic governance, despite the NDC’s overwhelming majority in Parliament. He dismissed claims that his government intended to exploit its dominance in the Legislature for political entrenchment.

“The mandate given to me by the people of Ghana is to carry out reforms that will strengthen governance and improve the lives of citizens, not to establish a dictatorship,” President Mahama stated.

The President’s remarks followed a journalist’s query on whether the NDC’s parliamentary strength could be misused to weaken democratic institutions. He was categorical that his government’s agenda is rooted in reform and service to the people, not authoritarian control.

President Mahama stressed that the party’s majority will instead be used to advance constitutional amendments and legislative changes designed to deepen democracy and safeguard Ghana’s future.

“Our majority in Parliament is not a tool for abuse of power but an opportunity to deliver on the aspirations of Ghanaians,” he affirmed.