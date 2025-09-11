ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A Respectful Plea For Grace In The Retirement Case Of Former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Feature Article Chief-Justice-Torkornoo
THU, 11 SEP 2025
Chief-Justice-Torkornoo

An Open Letter to
His Excellency
John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

Thursday, 11th September, 2025
Your Excellency,

I write with utmost respect and humility, this is not a political appeal or with partisan intent, but as a Ghanaian who believes deeply in fair, just, and compassionate governance.

The recent developments surrounding the dismissal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo have stirred a wide range of emotions across the nation. While the constitutional process has been respected and followed, and your actions as President are firmly grounded in law, I humbly urge you to also consider the human side of this issue.

Your Excellency, from credible accounts including the recent remarks by Mr. Abraham Amaliba, it appears that the former Chief Justice initially attempted to quietly step down through the intervention of two eminent statesmen, with the hope of retaining her hard-earned entitlements. However, perhaps driven by fear, dignity, or desperation, she later sought redress through the courts. While this may have been seen as a misstep, it is also a profoundly human response.

After dedicating over two decades of her life to the judiciary, rising through the ranks to the highest judicial office in the land, the thought of losing all her retirement benefits must have been unbearable. Anyone in her position, faced with the total loss of everything built over an entire career, would have done the same if not more. Her actions reflect not arrogance, but a fear we all would feel in her shoes.

Mr. President, many Ghanaians support the principle of accountability, and understand the importance of upholding the Constitution. Her removal, in itself, is a significant and painful consequence, one that history will remember. But I believe that even as she faces the consequences of her actions, she need not be stripped of everything she’s worked for.

You have consistently shown compassion throughout your leadership, and have often chosen the path of reconciliation and restoration. It is in this spirit that I humbly ask: if there is any lawful or discretionary avenue available by which her retirement entitlements can be restored, or even partially preserved, please consider it.

To err is human, indeed, and to forgive is divine. Let this moment be one in which Ghana does not only stand for justice, but also for mercy. The punishment has been delivered, but let us not allow the message to be one of total destruction. Let it also be a message of humanity, grace, and forward-thinking leadership.

Thank you for your time, and for your service to our country.

Respectfully,
Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
A Concerned Citizen of Ghana.

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
Evans Mawunyo Tsikata, © 2025

This Author has published 45 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (45)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'I won’t use super majority in Parliament to become supreme leader' — Mahama

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ORAL: "What you are witnessing is not inaction, It is our steadfast adherence to...

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Free SHS strengthened with highest budgetary allocation of GH¢3.5 billion — Maha...

14 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah Stop security agencies from intimidating political opponents — Ex-NPP MP urges M...

14 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communications team, Hamza Suhuyini Accra-Kumasi expressway had long been proposed by engineers at Road Ministry — H...

19 hours ago

Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive

19 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond It's madness to say Bawumia is a Muslim so he can't be President – KT Hammond

20 hours ago

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoako NPP flagbearer race: ‘NPP is better off presenting Bawumia in 2028 polls’ — Asia...

20 hours ago

If people talk about poverty, I know what it is... – Afenyo-Markin inspires Volta students "If people talk about poverty, I know what it is..." – Afenyo-Markin inspires Vo...

20 hours ago

TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10 TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line