Values are not for sale

On September 9th, 2025, Joy News 99,7 FM (Ghana) reported online, „ National Service Authority audit discovered almost 1,000 babies, under age one, on its payroll – Ag. Director General, Ruth Seddoh.“

On September 10th, 2025, I lectured my international young students (from Syria, Germany, Afghanistan, South Korea) in the advanced class about the reported news. I reminded them of information given last year that when the Portuguese started to enter the Gold Coast (Ghana) in 1492, the European power, wanting to find a way around Africa to reach India, after Sultan Mehmet II of the Ottoman Empire blocked the land route to India, they brought the system of Corruption with them to flourish in Africa. The Swahili from the Zimbabwean Empire along the East Coast of Africa were trading with Arabs from the Arabian Peninsula. They also introduced the system of Corruption into Africa.

My students were informed by me of an incident that took place at Nairobi Airport, Kenya, in 2009, while I was waiting for my flight to Kigali with Kenya Airways. A black woman from Uganda sat next to me, from Uganda engaged in the HIV campaign in her country. She reported to me that if they and their colleagues from other NGOs got all the funds provided by us whites one-to-one, their mission would have been completed already, and all AIDS patients would have received adequate treatment.

I gave them an honest account of the corruption I witnessed as a German personally in East and West Africa. To see time and time again people being paid by the state, ghost names, not working for the government, was nothing new and is nothing new, only new to my students. I told them that various committees in Ghana of the Parliament have again and again investigated cases of corruption without responsible people being held to account. In 2014, the CEO of the Atomic Agency of Ghana was questioned in Parliament about having failed to produce annual reports as mandated by law for four consecutive years, a very crucial and safety matter. The CEO smiled and walked away unpunished. In our Western societies, this would have led to the dismissal of the CEO, while the Ghanaian parliamentarians nicely and strongly reminded him of his duties and obligations.

Thomas Akwasi Owusu-Afriyie, nephew of Otumfo Osei Tutu II, in his Sakumono Residence, told me in 2015 that when big money comes into Ghana, party members sit at the monitors of the Bank of Ghana watching coloured flashlights to appear, calling their counterparts in the respective commercial banks, trying to find ways to divert the money into their shared private pockets. Kwame Pianim, former Chief of Staff, informed me that the same year, Ghana had a money laundering law which does not, unlike in Germany and other nations, give the Central Bank only three working days to investigate the incoming money, and if no evidence that the money is not correct, it must be released into the respective commercial bank's accounts. Ghana's BoG has the right by law, he said, to investigate the money without a time limit, giving ample time to steal it or delay the use until the company owing the money is bankrupt, which makes stealing even more effective.

Due to our heavy workload and time schedule, I had to cut the reports short and ended the conversation by saying corruption is not only by strong men but from top to bottom in African societies. They ended the conversation by demanding: Germany must stop sending financial aid to such countries (this comes from the future leaders of Germany!)