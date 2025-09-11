ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 11 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Values are not for sale

Values are not for sale

On September 9th, 2025, Joy News 99,7 FM (Ghana) reported online, „ National Service Authority audit discovered almost 1,000 babies, under age one, on its payroll – Ag. Director General, Ruth Seddoh.“

On September 10th, 2025, I lectured my international young students (from Syria, Germany, Afghanistan, South Korea) in the advanced class about the reported news. I reminded them of information given last year that when the Portuguese started to enter the Gold Coast (Ghana) in 1492, the European power, wanting to find a way around Africa to reach India, after Sultan Mehmet II of the Ottoman Empire blocked the land route to India, they brought the system of Corruption with them to flourish in Africa. The Swahili from the Zimbabwean Empire along the East Coast of Africa were trading with Arabs from the Arabian Peninsula. They also introduced the system of Corruption into Africa.

My students were informed by me of an incident that took place at Nairobi Airport, Kenya, in 2009, while I was waiting for my flight to Kigali with Kenya Airways. A black woman from Uganda sat next to me, from Uganda engaged in the HIV campaign in her country. She reported to me that if they and their colleagues from other NGOs got all the funds provided by us whites one-to-one, their mission would have been completed already, and all AIDS patients would have received adequate treatment.

I gave them an honest account of the corruption I witnessed as a German personally in East and West Africa. To see time and time again people being paid by the state, ghost names, not working for the government, was nothing new and is nothing new, only new to my students. I told them that various committees in Ghana of the Parliament have again and again investigated cases of corruption without responsible people being held to account. In 2014, the CEO of the Atomic Agency of Ghana was questioned in Parliament about having failed to produce annual reports as mandated by law for four consecutive years, a very crucial and safety matter. The CEO smiled and walked away unpunished. In our Western societies, this would have led to the dismissal of the CEO, while the Ghanaian parliamentarians nicely and strongly reminded him of his duties and obligations.

Thomas Akwasi Owusu-Afriyie, nephew of Otumfo Osei Tutu II, in his Sakumono Residence, told me in 2015 that when big money comes into Ghana, party members sit at the monitors of the Bank of Ghana watching coloured flashlights to appear, calling their counterparts in the respective commercial banks, trying to find ways to divert the money into their shared private pockets. Kwame Pianim, former Chief of Staff, informed me that the same year, Ghana had a money laundering law which does not, unlike in Germany and other nations, give the Central Bank only three working days to investigate the incoming money, and if no evidence that the money is not correct, it must be released into the respective commercial bank's accounts. Ghana's BoG has the right by law, he said, to investigate the money without a time limit, giving ample time to steal it or delay the use until the company owing the money is bankrupt, which makes stealing even more effective.

Due to our heavy workload and time schedule, I had to cut the reports short and ended the conversation by saying corruption is not only by strong men but from top to bottom in African societies. They ended the conversation by demanding: Germany must stop sending financial aid to such countries (this comes from the future leaders of Germany!)

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1375)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'I won’t use super majority in Parliament to become supreme leader' — Mahama

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ORAL: "What you are witnessing is not inaction, It is our steadfast adherence to...

7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Free SHS strengthened with highest budgetary allocation of GH¢3.5 billion — Maha...

14 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah Stop security agencies from intimidating political opponents — Ex-NPP MP urges M...

14 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communications team, Hamza Suhuyini Accra-Kumasi expressway had long been proposed by engineers at Road Ministry — H...

19 hours ago

Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive

19 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond It's madness to say Bawumia is a Muslim so he can't be President – KT Hammond

20 hours ago

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoako NPP flagbearer race: ‘NPP is better off presenting Bawumia in 2028 polls’ — Asia...

20 hours ago

If people talk about poverty, I know what it is... – Afenyo-Markin inspires Volta students "If people talk about poverty, I know what it is..." – Afenyo-Markin inspires Vo...

20 hours ago

TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10 TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line