Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has declared that his administration is intensifying the fight against illegal mining, warning that his government will not relent until Ghana’s natural resources are fully protected.

At his first media encounter on Wednesday, September 10, the President announced that a dedicated national task force has been unleashed on the galamsey menace, recording what he described as significant breakthroughs.

He revealed that the operations have already led to the confiscation of hundreds of excavators, water pumps, and other heavy-duty machines used in destructive mining activities. He said these disruptions represent a major step toward saving Ghana’s water bodies and reclaiming lands devastated by years of uncontrolled exploitation.

Mahama further disclosed that nine forest reserves previously seized by illegal miners have now been restored. He stressed that protecting the environment is not only a matter of public health but also a cornerstone of Ghana’s long-term economic development.

“We’re taking decisive action to protect our environment and natural resources from destruction. A dedicated national task force is in place, actively combating the menace of illegal mining.

“As a result of their operations, hundreds of excavators, water pumps and other heavy equipment have been seized. Disrupting the networks that have long exploited our rivers. Nine forest reserves have been reclaimed from the grips of illegal miners,” he said.

The President assured Ghanaians that the campaign against galamsey will be sustained, adding that government is working closely with communities to promote responsible and sustainable mining practices. He reaffirmed that safeguarding rivers, forests, and lands is a responsibility owed to future generations.

