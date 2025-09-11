ModernGhana logo
Government relocates seized excavators from Tema Port to military bases

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
The government, working with security and regulatory agencies, has begun relocating seized excavators from the Tema Port enclave to designated military installations in Tema, Accra, and the Shai Hills.

Officials say the exercise is intended to decongest the port while tightening security around the impounded machines.

In a press release issued Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) explained that the relocation forms part of national efforts to regulate the importation of heavy-duty earth-moving equipment.

According to the Authority, the excavators remain under state custody and will not be released until their rightful owners complete all clearance processes. “They will still be in custody until they are duly cleared by their respective owners,” the statement emphasized.

The GPHA added that the exercise would help create additional operational space at Tema Port, while customs clearance protocols remain unchanged. “In executing the exercise, the established customs clearance procedures at the port would remain in force. Upon completion of clearance formalities, consignees would be directed to take delivery of their equipment from the designated military installations,” it said.

The Authority further noted that all costs associated with transporting the excavators to the military bases, as well as custody charges, will be borne by consignees.

The relocation exercise follows government’s June 2025 ban on the importation of excavators as part of intensified efforts to combat illegal mining and protect the country’s water bodies. The Ministry of Transport introduced a strict “No Permit, No Excavator” policy, compelling shipping lines, dealers, and importers to secure approval before bringing such machinery into Ghana.

