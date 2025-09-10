Mahama Has Already Dug His Own Grave; All That Remains Is To Deep-Six Him - Part 1

Where the twice, nonconsecutively “elected” President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama was born, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, formerly part of the Old Northern Region, even as I write, the largely unemployed and poorly educated people, especially the youths, are still chasing and literally hunting down the elderly, largely 70- and 80-year-old women suffering from age-related ailments like Dementia and Alzheimer’s and stoning, slaughtering and “spearchucking” and “arrowing” them to death, like we children did with stones and cudgels on lizards and frogs while growing up in my part of the country in the late 1960s and the early 1970s, on the insufferably barbaric grounds that these harmless and most vulnerable members of Ghanaian society are witches and wizards who are almost wholly and exclusively responsible for the plight and the misfortunes of the largely politically neglected and abandoned youths in our society.

During his first occupancy of the John “The Gentle Giant: Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House, Mr. Mahama and his wife and Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, from the Deep-Forest Village of Ampomaa, near the Royal Municipality of Nkoranza, in the Akufo-Addo-created Bono-East Region, resorted to the construction of make-shift settlements called “Witch Villages,” predominantly inhabited by elderly women savagely condemned as “Witches” and “Witchcrafts,” instead of civically and progressively providing these wrongfully accused and permanently condemned and officially ostracized women the truly and the practically and the direly needed assistance, namely, healthcare and poverty-alleviating resources. No wonder then that the recently ousted Chief Justice of the august Supreme Court of Ghana, Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, was given such a raw deal by the “Pepe”-dominated Mahama-constituted Department of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice.

So, when Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)-sponsored Member of Parliament for Kwadaso (actually Koradaso) Constituency, in the Asante Region, caustically lambastes Mr. Mahama for effectively upending and destroying Ghanaian democracy with the flagrant and the clearly vindictive and the implacable and the politically motivated removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, for largely trumped up charges of financial misappropriation and professional incompetence, the critic can absolutely not be impeached or morally and politically be faulted or impugned (See “Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo's removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”’” Modernghana.com 9/3/25).

Prof. Nyarko cannot absolutely in no way have the basis of his condemnation called into question or impugned because Mr. Mahama, the widely alleged Third-Class graduate in History from the University of Ghana, Legon, and the University of Moscow’s Institute for the Social Sciences, having allegedly read for a postgraduate certification in Social Psychology, has a long paper-trail of persecuting Chief Justices of the august Supreme Court of Ghana, beginning with Retired Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, the very first female Ghanaian Legal Luminary and former Police Officer, in the Forensics Division of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), if memory serves this writer accurately, to be appointed Head of Ghana’s Judicial System, by former President Agyekum-Kufuor.

Chief Justice Emeritus Georgina Theodora Wood is also on record as the longest-serving Head of the Judicial Establishment in Ghana’s postcolonial era. Under the tenure of Chief Justice Wood, both the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills and the latter’s immediate successor, to wit, the now-President Mahama, resorted to the criminally inexcusable use of the media, especially the electronic media, to launch a perennially relentless and sustained harassment of Justice Wood, including having the latter publicly threatened with rape and some of her Supreme-Bench Associates with summary dismemberment, on the grounds of their steely determination not to let Mr. Mahama literally entrench himself at the Presidency by riding roughshod over the credibility, the integrity and the independence of the entire Judicial System and Establishment of the country.

He would use privately hired detectives at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, in particular the globally infamous Anas Aremeyaw Anas-owned so-called Tiger-Eye Private Investigators Company Limited, to scam and frame dozens of High and Superior Court Judges for Bribery and Corruption. For the 66-year-old, the Founding-Father of whose own political party, namely, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), perennially described as the most rankly and thoroughgoing corrupt politician in Postcolonial Ghana, the very existence of the country’s Judicial System is a mortal threat to his vaulting and pathologically narcissistic megalomania and must, therefore, at its optimal and most conducive be fully and hermetically packed with thoroughgoing corrupt appointees and toadies like Acting Chief Justice Paul K. Beffoe-Bonnie whose wife, we are also reliably informed, is Ghana’s Director-General of Prisons.

In other words, for Mr. Mahama, the endgame of his presidential ambition has always been to literally hold the country’s Judicial Establishment to ransom. And thus far, the globally infamous “Shit-Bomber” seems to be making a bumper harvest from the same, with the leadership of the largely politically and strategically naive and rudderless main opposition New Patriotic Party scandalously seeming to have been caught flatfooted and effectively trapped by their own shadows.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]