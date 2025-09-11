Amansie West Assembly Members petition DCE over killing of colleague by Asanko Mine soldiers

Assembly members in the Amansie West District have formally petitioned the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Prince Manu Morris, following a series of violent confrontations involving Asanko Gold Mining Company.

The violence culminated in the fatal shooting of their colleague, Hon. Patrick Danquah, by military personnel attached to the company.

In a petition submitted on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the assembly members urged the DCE to escalate the matter to the Ashanti Regional Minister, President John Dramani Mahama, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

They stressed that the safety of assembly members and the broader community is now under serious threat due to the increasing tensions with the mining firm’s security forces.

Describing the death of Hon. Danquah as “shocking and unacceptable,” the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Antwi Amponsah, said the killing has left local leaders living in fear.

He warned that without swift intervention, the incident could spark widespread unrest between local communities and Asanko Gold Mines.

The petition also highlighted the arrest and detention of another assembly member, Hon. Patrick Boamah, who was reportedly held without charge.

Assembly members condemned the action as “blatant harassment and a gross violation of their rights,” calling for his immediate release and protection for all elected officials.

In response, DCE Hon. Prince Manu Morris assured the assembly that their concerns would be conveyed to the appropriate state and traditional authorities.

He reaffirmed his commitment to restoring calm, protecting local leaders, and ensuring that justice is served.