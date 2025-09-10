ModernGhana logo
Stop security agencies from intimidating political opponents — Ex-NPP MP urges Mahama

NPP Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah
WED, 10 SEP 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to rein in the security agencies and stop what he describes as harassment of political opponents.

His comment follows the arrest and detention of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye.

The outspoken politician was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, September 9, and remanded into police custody over offensive conduct charges.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 10, the former NPP lawmaker asserted that the development makes mockery of the country's enviable democratic gains.

“This new trend of the security services, particularly the Ghana Police Service arbitrarily arresting, detaining and persecuting political voices of dissent must be condemned in no uncertain terms. These acts make mockery of our democracy which we pride ourselves with,” Twum-Barimah wrote.

He further argued that the selective treatment of cases in the courts shows a worrying pattern of intimidation under the Mahama-led government.

He pointed to recent incidents, including the granting of post-conviction bail to persons who physically attacked former MP Hawa Koomson and the NPP’s Deputy National Organizer during the Ablekuma parliamentary election rerun, while Abronye remains remanded for a misdemeanor.

“In any event, how low have we sunk to grant persons who physically attacked former MP Hawa Koomson and NPP Deputy National Organizer at Ablekuma North a post-conviction bail, and yet remand into custody Abronye over a misdemeanor? President John Dramani Mahama, this is not right, and we expect you to call the security heads to order,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah Stop security agencies from intimidating political opponents — Ex-NPP MP urges M...

