Iron Dominance Triangle (IDT) of Global Superpowers: The Consequences for Africa’s Future

Abstract

Total control of Africa’s seed supply for agriculture will be too dangerous for national sovereignties. The last but most dangerous strategy to control the populations of Africa through food in addition to the control of its leaders and resources will be irreversible damage. The time to act is now and the AU must take the lead. The paper observes that if no African leader want to sacrifice now, then, the future of unborn generations of Africa will be destroyed.

Introduction

Iron Dominance Triangle (IDT) is a concept use to describe the conscious and tactical strategy of global superpowers to control Pricing of African resources, to control African leaders via Lending and Insignificant Aid and to control the whole populations of Africa through Genetically Modified Seeds (GMS). The first two, thus, Pricing, Lending and Insignificant Aid has been achieved. The last but not the least is the control of Africa’s agriculture through ‘terminal seeds’ or Genetically Modified Seeds (GMS). Terminal seeds cannot produce viable seeds after using them unless you go back to the supplier for the same terminal seeds every farming season. By the time the IDT is comprehensively executed, Africa is totally incapacitated permanently.

Background

At the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair, currently taking place in Algiers, Algeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President and Chairman of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), has stated that “We must prioritize African solutions, African partnerships, and African prosperity. We cannot outsource our development any longer”. According to Obasanjo, the purpose of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank is not to promote the development of Africa.

Despite the fact that the call of Obasanjo is not new but it reaffirms the badly needed urgency that African countries must attach to changing its economic systems and relationships for its optimal benefit. The expected change cannot happen without African governments understanding the rationale of the foreign policies of the global superpowers towards Africa. This is where the Iron Dominance Triangle (IDT) becomes prominent.

Controlling Pricing of African Resources

Under the current economic system, African countries are religiously positioned as suppliers of raw materials and consumers of finished goods. As summarized by Olusegun Obasanjo; “They buy our cocoa at N100, take it to Hamburg, turn it into chocolate, and sell it back to us at N1000. That’s not trade, that’s extraction”. Indeed, it is true that the prices of all minerals and other commodities from Africa, are determined by European and Western nations. How can a prospective buyer of a Toyota or Ford vehicle tell the company what price to sell to him? The car manufacturers will never agree because they will not get optimum benefit from the sale.

In fact, France, is receiving over 200 billion US dollars from only Uranium in Africa whiles the producing country get poultry sums. If the government of Niger gets even half or 50 percent of the real value, it can address all its developmental needs in five years taking its size into consideration. The same applies to all the minerals and other commodities exported from Africa. The Ghana government has taken a bold step by establishing the Coacoa Processing Factory in Ghana but poor corporate governance, which is the bane of most African countries has made it to run losses most of the time. Therefore, Africa’s Import Substitution Industrialization (ISI) must be re-approached with a strategy to overcome poor corporate governance.

Lending and Insignificant Aid to Africa

Official records from the US Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) states that the government of Israel alone receives about 310 billion US dollars foreign aid annually from the American government as at 2024. The annual budget of USAID for Africa was less than 2 billion US dollars (including administrative expenses) and yet President Trump administration still think they were wasting resources on Africa, the reason for which it has been archived. Despite the corruption in Africa, it is obvious that the insignificant foreign aid packages cannot develop Africa. Obasanjo is right; Africa’s development lies within its borders.

On the part of lending by the IMF, World Bank and other associated lending institutions, both the loan ceiling and the cost of borrowing are deliberately designed to make the recipients in Africa poorer. The Britton-woods institutions will never lend any significant moneys that can develop a country. For instance, a 300 billion dollars credit facility for Ghana can establish a fertilizer manufacturing plant, modern railways across the country, modern oil refinery plant, 100 strategic irrigation facilities, district industrial parks, 100 bridges, good roads, modern laboratories and workshops for JHS and teacher training colleges to move towards pragmatic education instead of theoretical. This sort of massive investment could make every one without a job to start working but they will never lend such an amount to a country in Africa and Israel is giving that amount free of charge.

Total Control of Africa’s Agriculture through Terminal Seeds

Once you control a society’s food, you control their destiny and that is what Genetically Modified Seeds (GMS) or ‘terminal seeds’ seeks to do. It is a gradual and systematic approach to enroll all our foods. Recently, there was a public announcement with enthusiasm that Ghana approves first genetically modified cowpea. Many people do not know the future implications, thus, what it means is that it will come to time in the near future no Ghanaian farmer can produce his own seeds of cowpea unless you buy from foreign companies. If all our local pepper, cereals and tubers are finally added to the GMS, the IDT will be in full force.

Interestingly, it annoys global powers that some African countries still have the courage to reject some of their policies. For instance, just recently, some countries have gone ahead to criminalize LBGTQ against their wish, and Ghana has removed the Chief Justice despite foreign institutions calling for her re-instatement. Once the IDT is in full force, Ghana will then be given hours or minutes to comply or risk starving because they will not supply your farmers seeds. This aspect of food insecurity is as dangerous as national insecurity. Israel is currently using starvation as a war tactics against innocent people in Gaza today. You can imagine if one day a poor local farmer has to buy even local pepper seeds or risk not farming for that season if he has no money or deliberately denied.

Conclusion

The complexities of Africa’s socio-economic issues are mind boggling and seemingly unsolvable but the are solvable. The future will depend on the choices African leaders make today. Until we get leaders who deliberately want to change the status quo, resist all the irresistible personal offers from foreign governments and see the future welfare of Africa as non-negotiable. The current courage and bravery of the Burkina Faso President to stand up against the exploitation of France is commendable but will not yield the desired change if the country continue to deal with Russia on those unfair trade deals that impoverished Africa.

Recommendation

National governments must formulate policies that support young scientists to establish private firms to produce our own seeds. Corporate governance best practices must be adopted to manage all state-owned enterprises. For instance, instead of appointing all board members from political parties, a blend of some professionals or independent minded personalities should be considered. There are people on public boards just for the financial benefit but who do not have anything to offer. To beak away from external loans and aid dependency, and with the support of the AU, all governments must agree to change the current economic arrangements on pricing of minerals and commodities backed by law enacted and implemented the same time. For instance, a national law could stipulate that no state commercial agreement with a foreign company is valid if the country will get less than fifty percent of the benefits accruing from such a deal. It is only such a unified move of all governments in the continent that can make the global superpowers badge.

Sumaila Mohammed Ibrahim, CMBA Finance

Correspondence: [email protected]