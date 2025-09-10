Accra-Kumasi expressway had long been proposed by engineers at Road Ministry — Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communications team, Hamza Suhuyini, has clarified that the Accra-Kumasi expressway project is not a sudden initiative by the Mahama-led administration.

Many have criticised the government for abandoning the road project and instead opting for a new expressway under the newly implemented "Big Push" insfrastructure initiative.

However, Hamza asserted that engineers at the Ministry of Roads and Highways had long proposed the project after several years of studies and assessments.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 10, he explained that the major challenge over the years has been securing adequate funding and not the lack of technical recommendations.

“The difficulty has always been the financing ability. Many of the road networks in this country, we already have the engineering reports after years of study and assessment at the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” he said.

Mr. Suhuyini stressed that it was misleading to assume that President John Dramani Mahama was attempting to rush through or personally design the project.

He noted that civil servants and engineers, not politicians, are responsible for producing technical reports that often guide government decisions on infrastructure.

“So don’t think that this is just a brainchild of His Excellency President Mahama. It probably would have been on the decks of the Ministry of Roads and Highways civil servants for years, and on a yearly basis they engage in lobbying political appointees to get the project started,” he stressed.