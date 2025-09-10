NSA establishes committee to fight ghost names with new posting software

ModernGhana logo
  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
Social News
The National Service Authority (NSA) has inaugurated a Transition and Implementation Steering Committee to spearhead a sweeping digital overhaul after an audit declared the current deployment platform unfit for purpose.

In a statement signed by its Board Chairman, Emmanuel Okai Mintah, the NSA said the 12-member committee will supervise the design, development, and rollout of a modern system that guarantees efficiency, transparency, and accountability in service delivery.

The move follows a June 17, 2025, directive from the Office of the President instructing the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment to suspend the existing platform, audit its operations, and initiate a replacement. That audit has since concluded, with findings confirming that the old platform fell short of required standards.

The Ministry has further instructed the NSA Board to ensure the expired contract for the legacy system, which lapsed in August 2025, is not renewed.

Chaired by Dr. Wisdom Atiwoto, a board member and Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Health, the committee includes NSA Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, other board representatives, and technical experts drawn from ICT, law, banking, and software engineering.

Its mandate covers the full migration from the legacy platform and the deployment of a new digital system to manage enrolment, postings, payroll, allowances, and scheme administration. The Board said the revamped platform will ensure secure, real-time verification of service personnel records while eliminating inefficiencies that plagued the old arrangement.

“The transition will not disrupt service delivery or affect the entitlements of national service personnel under the National Service Act, Act 1119 (2024),” the statement assured.

The Authority emphasised that the new platform will underpin its long-term digital transformation agenda, strengthen public trust, and guarantee seamless coordination of the national service programme. Progress updates will be provided as implementation advances.

