NDC has been scaring and intimidating NPP members since winning power — Bawumia

NDC Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
WED, 10 SEP 2025 2
Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has decried what he describes as intimidation of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2024 NPP flagbearer alleged that since assuming office, the NDC has deployed state security agencies to target his party’s executives, social media activists, and former appointees.

Speaking during a flagbearer campaign engagement at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, September 10, Dr. Bawumia urged NPP members to remain united in order to win back power.

“We have all seen what is happening after losing power. The NDC is scaring and intimidating us with their power. Chairman Wontumi was arrested and now Chairman Abronye has also been arrested.

“They are arresting our social media activists and former appointees. This shows that the NPP needs to be united to wrestle power in 2028,” he said.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026.

Five aspirants, including Dr. Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong, former Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting to lead the party.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

I am a "helo." | 9/10/2025 6:44:12 PM

You haven't seen anything yet, Bawumia. That Agyapadie corruption and looting agenda, Akufo-Addo, and you created for the NPP to destroy the nation is over. You can cry blood, trust me, any prophet who tells you that the NPP is coming back to power is a liar.

Comments2
