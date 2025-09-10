ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Moldova President warns European Parliament about Russia threat

By RFI
Russia ROMEO BOETZLE / AFP
WED, 10 SEP 2025
© ROMEO BOETZLE / AFP

Moldovan President Maia Sandu told European lawmakers that Russia is carrying out extensive interference in an attempt to pull her country back into its orbit ahead of this month's crucial parliamentary elections.

"On 28 September 2025, Moldova will hold the most consequential election in its history," Sandu said in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Today we face an unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine - the Kremlin's goal is clear, to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use it against Ukraine and to turn us into a launch pad for hybrid attacks in the European Union."

Sandu and her European allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of attempting to destabilise the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people that lies between war-torn Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania.

A vocal critic of Russia, in particular since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Sandu has steered Moldova to official EU accession talks that started in June 2024.

"Our European path is not just a matter of values, it is a matter of survival, and precisely because we have advanced greatly on this path, Russia has unleashed its arsenal of hybrid attacks against us," Sandu said.

'Unprecedented interference': how Russia is attempting to shape Moldova's future

"The battlefield is our elections."
The Moldovan leader detailed a raft of alleged Russian tactics from illicit cryptocurrency financing, through disinformation campaigns on social media to direct vote buying.

"Moldova is not alone in protecting its democracy. The European Union has stood with us financially, technically and politically, and we are deeply grateful," she said.

The EU has thrown its weight behind Moldova ahead of the election, with the leaders of Germany, France and Poland making a highly symbolic joint visit last month.

(with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Sacked NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as Acting D-G 'Sacked' NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as...

44 minutes ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong NDC weaponising security against opponents instead of fighting galamsey, insecur...

44 minutes ago

Galamsey is gradually pushing Ghana towards water crisis — Kwadwo Poku laments Galamsey is gradually pushing Ghana towards water crisis — Kwadwo Poku laments

44 minutes ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kwadwo Poku ‘Target excavator owners, not poor miners’ — Kwadwo Poku on fighting galamsey

45 minutes ago

If people talk about poverty, I know what it is... – Afenyo-Markin inspires Volta students "If people talk about poverty, I know what it is..." – Afenyo-Markin inspires Vo...

45 minutes ago

The accident scene being cordoned off Two traders critically injured after wall collapse at Suame Roundabout

45 minutes ago

Ghana’s economy expands 6.3% in Q2 2025, services sector leads growth Ghana’s economy expands 6.3% in Q2 2025, services sector leads growth

45 minutes ago

TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10 TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10

45 minutes ago

GTEC closes 149 illegal distance learning centres GTEC closes 149 illegal distance learning centres

2 hours ago

Mahama barring pro-NPP stations from ‘strictly by accreditation’ media encounter — Ahiagbah Mahama barring pro-NPP stations from ‘strictly by accreditation’ media encounter...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line