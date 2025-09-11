Typhoid Fever: Cases surge in Ho with 5.9 % traces identified

MEHO of Ho Mr. Lawrence Senya

The Ho Municipality has recorded a sharp rise in typhoid fever cases, with 375 infections reported so far in 2025, representing 5.9% of the population. This figure marks a steep increase compared to 2% in previous years and 3.6% in 2024.

Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Lawrence Senya, confirmed the figures, citing data from the Ho Teaching Hospital. He described typhoid fever as a serious public health threat, explaining that it often spreads through fecal-contaminated food and water. “The disease can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms resemble other illnesses. If urgent measures are not taken, the municipality risks a full-blown outbreak,” he cautioned.

To contain the spread, the Assembly has been screening public food handlers. Certificates of some handlers have been withheld until they undergo treatment and are cleared of the bacteria. Mr. Senya explained that this exercise is part of annual efforts to curb foodborne diseases.

Cases are unevenly distributed across the municipality, with Ho Zone accounting for 69.6%, Sokode Zone 14.4%, Dutasor 6.6%, Norvisi 5.8%, and Ho Kpeta 3.4%. Within the Ho Zone, the Ho Central Market recorded the highest incidence at 13.6%, followed by Fiave (8%), Wusu Dome (7%), Toviadzi and Ahoe Duga (4.8% each), Amevor (4.2%), Loboli and Ho Central (3.7% each), Hliha and Zongo (1.8% each), and Taviefe Deme (1%).

The Environmental Health Unit has prosecuted 27 traders from the Ho main market for selling exposed food items. Others have been directed to undergo treatment and provide proof of recovery before returning to business.

Currently, the Ho Municipal Assembly has 30 Environmental Health Officers, mostly redeployed from Zoomlion, working to prevent further spread. Mr. Senya appealed for the reinstatement of Sanitation Guards to strengthen their efforts.

At the Ho Teaching Hospital, Health Promotion Officer Madam Sincere Lukudor reported 218 cases in August alone, involving 211 adults and seven children. In the first week of September, 51 cases were recorded, with 45 adults and six children. She clarified, however, that not all cases originated from Ho since the hospital serves as a referral facility for other parts of the region.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Health Department is urging the public to demand certification from food vendors and thoroughly wash all uncooked food before consumption.