GFL calls on the political party council of elders to whip members inline

The Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson, has issued a call to action for the Council of Elders of major political parties in Ghana, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the micro minority New Patriotic Party (NPP), to rein in their members who engage in inflammatory and divisive rhetoric on social media.

Mr Koomson emphasised that the Council of Elders has a responsibility to the state to promote civil discourse and ensure that their members conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the country's democratic development.

The GFL Secretary General in an interview with Modern Ghana News on Wednesday, noted that some social media comments from leading political activists and communicators are not only unfortunate but also pose a significant threat to Ghana's democratic progress.

Mr Koomson urged the Council of Elders to direct and counsel their political activists to maintain civility in their public pronouncements: “Ghanaian culture detests abusive language, especially against elders, leaders and traditional leaders, and frowns on the use of intemperate words in public.”

He noted it is becoming a political trade for young politicians and even, in some cases, leading political personalities to resort to the use of social and traditional media to hurl insults at their opponents.

“It is an affront to stand in front of live television and issue out threats, attack personalities, and use intemperate words which most often are difficult to publish. We are teaching bad manners to our children and grandchildren. We must all come together to sanitise the airspace,” Mr Koomson noted.

He also called on religious and traditional leaders to intervene, emphasising that most of the individuals engaging in such behaviour belong to a religious faith, and therefore, the intervention of pastors and imams is critical.

“Religious leaders must counsel their members who are in the national space to behave well, as some of these actions damage the image of Christianity or Islam,” he noted.

Mr Koomson further urged the media to be circumspect in publishing sentimental comments and appealed to media owners not to allow their platforms to be used as a battleground for insults and personal attacks.

“The National Media Commission, the Ghana Journalists Association, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association and all media affiliates must work together to protect the integrity of the media and free speech as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

“Free speech does not mean irresponsible pronouncement. Free speech imposes responsibility on media practitioners to be their own gatekeepers. The media’s role as gatekeepers is eroding fast, and something must be done to restore it,” Mr Koomson stated.

“Promoting responsible discourse is essential for maintaining peace and stability in Ghana's democratic process,” Mr Koomson stated.

Mr Koomson stressed the need for stakeholders to work together to foster a culture of civility and respect in public discourse, adding that such collective action will ensure that Ghana’s democratic development is not hindered by divisive rhetoric and inflammatory behaviour.

The GFL Secretary General also called on civil society organisations to join the crusade to sanitise the airspace. “CSOs have a powerful voice to call political parties to order; we must not sit down and watch passively. Our passive actions endorse the anti-societal behaviour. Let us speak out against it now.”