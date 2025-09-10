ModernGhana logo
Ghana condemns Israeli airstrikes on Qatar, calls attack “unprovoked” and violation of international law

  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
The Government of Ghana has issued a forceful condemnation of what it described as an “unprovoked Israeli attack” on the sovereign State of Qatar, an assault that has reportedly left casualties, destroyed property, and claimed lives.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Wednesday, the government said the strikes amounted to a blatant breach of international law and a direct assault on Qatar’s sovereignty. It warned that such actions risk derailing fragile peace efforts in the Middle East.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana condemns the attack in view of the fact that the airstrikes constitute a clear violation of international law and an affront to the sovereignty of the State of Qatar. This attack undermines the ongoing pursuit of peace between the States of Palestine and Israel,” the statement read.

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking on behalf of the Ghanaian people, extended solidarity to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari people “in these difficult times.”

The government praised Qatar’s “tireless and consistent” role in mediating between Israel and Palestine and urged that the “condemnable incident” must not be allowed to derail those crucial diplomatic efforts.

Reaffirming its foreign policy stance, Ghana stressed its unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives that advance peaceful dialogue, stability, and respect for sovereignty in the Middle East.

