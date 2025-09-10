ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 10 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone  

  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone

The Tarkwa District Court Two, has sentenced a student to 18 months’ imprisonment for snatching the mobile phone of a student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

Bright Atanga, 18, who was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty to both counts. 

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah told the court presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare ESQ that the complainant Samuel Dontoh was a businessman who resided in Nkamponase, while the convict resided in Cyanide, both in Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. 

She said on April 14, 2025, the police received a distress call that Atanga was being beaten to death by a mob at Nkamponase, which is around the UMaT, Tarkwa. 

Sergeant Yeboah said the police went to the scene, rescued Atanga to the hospital for treatment and escorted him back to the police station for questioning. 

The Prosecution said the complainant later reported to the police station and lodged a complaint that he came back from town and was informed that Atanga jumped his fence wall into his compound, but he was arrested by a mob. 

Sergeant Yeboah said Atanga admitted the crime and narrated to the police that he snatched a mobile phone from a student of the UMaT’s, and while he was being pursued by the victim, he scaled the complainant’s fence wall into his compound to take refuge. 

The prosecutor said Atanga alleged he was apprehended by the mob, and they took the stolen mobile phone from him. 

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Mahama barring pro-NPP stations from ‘strictly by accreditation’ media encounter — Ahiagbah Mahama barring pro-NPP stations from ‘strictly by accreditation’ media encounter...

2 hours ago

NIA begins Ghana Card registration for children aged six to fourteen NIA begins Ghana Card registration for children aged six to fourteen

2 hours ago

Gbeniyiri conflict: More than 65% of the people have returned home – Interior Minister Gbeniyiri conflict: More than 65% of the people have returned home – Interior Mi...

2 hours ago

GoldBodsecures airport land forAssay laboratory and gold refinery GoldBod secures airport land for Assay laboratory and gold refinery

2 hours ago

Tema Police seize 315 parcels of suspected Indian Hemp, arrest four Tema Police seize 315 parcels of suspected Indian Hemp, arrest four

2 hours ago

Asanteman ordered to observe curfew as late Asantehemaa is laid to rest Asanteman ordered to observe curfew as late Asantehemaa is laid to rest

2 hours ago

Impressed Sports Minister slams Otto Addo, warns Black Stars still face World Cup Qualification hurdles 'Impressed' Sports Minister slams Otto Addo, warns Black Stars still face World ...

2 hours ago

The founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Razak Kojo Opoku warns NPP against tribal, religious politics ahead of 2026 prim...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Those who supervised rot at scholarship secretariat must be punished — Solomon O...

3 hours ago

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye Here is why NPP's Abronye was arrested, charged

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line