Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone  

The Tarkwa District Court Two, has sentenced a student to 18 months’ imprisonment for snatching the mobile phone of a student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

Bright Atanga, 18, who was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah told the court presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare ESQ that the complainant Samuel Dontoh was a businessman who resided in Nkamponase, while the convict resided in Cyanide, both in Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

She said on April 14, 2025, the police received a distress call that Atanga was being beaten to death by a mob at Nkamponase, which is around the UMaT, Tarkwa.

Sergeant Yeboah said the police went to the scene, rescued Atanga to the hospital for treatment and escorted him back to the police station for questioning.

The Prosecution said the complainant later reported to the police station and lodged a complaint that he came back from town and was informed that Atanga jumped his fence wall into his compound, but he was arrested by a mob.

Sergeant Yeboah said Atanga admitted the crime and narrated to the police that he snatched a mobile phone from a student of the UMaT’s, and while he was being pursued by the victim, he scaled the complainant’s fence wall into his compound to take refuge.

The prosecutor said Atanga alleged he was apprehended by the mob, and they took the stolen mobile phone from him.

GNA