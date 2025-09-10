Association holds peace talks to address recurring conflicts in Bimoba communities  

The National Association of Bimobas, Mobas and Grumas (NABMAG) has convened a peacebuilding conference in Bolgatanga, aimed at developing concrete strategies to mitigate the recurring conflicts within their communities.

The conference, attended by chiefs, elders, youth and religious leaders, and government officials, sought to address what they described as the “damaged image” of the Bimoba people because of protracted disputes, including recent violent clashes in Ngama-Gberuk and Naniik.

The agenda included presentations from community leaders on the reputational impact of the conflicts, strategies for managing disputes, and the role of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in facilitating peace processes.

Mr Konsab Amos Mateyennu, the President of NABMAG, said the Association deemed it necessary to mobilise its members to chart a new course for peace.

“It is not helping anybody, and at the end of the day, everybody loses. Our energies should be redirected into development, building schools, hospitals and roads, instead of always hearing news of fresh trouble in our communities,” he said.

Reverend (Rtd.) Peter Bandim, a native of Nakpanduri, stressed that while NABMAG may not have the technical capacity to resolve these conflicts, it intended to “strategise and invite professional mediators and NGOs with the expertise to draw a roadmap for conflict resolution.”

Mr Joseph Larchir Ali, the District Chief Executive of Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, painted a grim picture of the humanitarian toll.

He disclosed that “Some 1,642 people had been displaced, 176 houses completely burnt and demolished while 20 schools, comprising 19 primary and one Senior High, had been shut down because of insecurity.”

He added that entire communities such as Naniik and Ngama-Gberuk remained deserted, with no farming activities taking place due to fear of the guerrilla-style attacks often used by armed factions.

Mr Ali emphasised that the continuous breakdown of peace had left thousands of children out of school, with even the area's first private senior high school closed and called for a united front.

Participants agreed that the next step was to identify credible partners, including NGOs, to work with NABMAG in initiating dialogue, mediation, and a long-term peace roadmap.

Mr David Angamba, the Principal Programmes Manager at the Upper East Regional Peace Council, in a welfare message, said chieftaincy, which should be the most cherished, respected, and unifying institution, had in recent times become a source of division, and the Council had been involved in various mediation efforts.

He lauded the initiative by NABMAG and emphasised that the Peace Council was ready to partner in devising strategies that would help resolve the various disputes, which continued to undermine development in the area.

He stated that their readiness to compromise, unite, see yourselves as true brothers and sisters, and be truthful to one another would be key in resolving the various disputes and maintaining the peace that would benefit future generations.

