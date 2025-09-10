It's time to take bold decisions to champion peace between Alavanyo and Nkonya — Hohoe MP appeals

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), has said time to concretise lasting peace between the Alavanyos and Nkonyas Traditional Areas was now.

He said he had progressive conversations with the Biakoye MP on bridging the divide and consolidating peace gestures through multi-approaches including giving facelift to linking road between the two traditional areas.

“Peace was needed to enhance development in the Areas as well as lasting cooperation and coexistence between the Areas.”

Mr Tsekpo, addressing traditional authorities at Alavanyo as part of the Volta Regional Minister’s working visit to the Municipality, said “we cannot continue to fear our shadow.”

Mr Tsekpo also noted that the road between the two towns would be facelifted for easy access rather than using the Kpando route.

He said as an MP from Alavanyo, it would be a plus to ensure that peace reigned between the areas to enable future generations to benefit from such gestures.

Mr Tsekpo said the Alavanyo had two second-cycle institutions in the Constituency and plans were advanced with some discussions with GETFund to ensure face-lift of the institutions.

He said tourism potential of the traditional area including the Alavanyo Abehenease waterfall and the tomb of the first Miss Ghana.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, commended the traditional area for offering 100 acres of land towards the establishment of the training school for the National Signal Bureau.

He said the government aimed at reviving an abandoned cocoa processing factory in the Hohoe enclave under the 24-Hour Economy.

Mr Gunu appealed to the traditional authorities and people of the area to make land available for investors to cultivate cocoa and coffee plantations.

Mr Prosper Kumi, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said educational, water and health needs of the area were factored in the Assembly’s plan for the Municipality.

He said there were investment opportunities that were being explored for the local economy and hinted of the establishment of a National Signals Bureau Training School in the Municipality to be situated at Alavanyo.

Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area, said the paramountcy was ready to peacefully cooperate with the Nkonya Area and urged for strengthened security.

He said the conflict between the Alavanyo and Nkonya Areas was 100 years and with the current peaceful atmosphere, it was the hope that the peace would be long lasting.

Togbega Atakora said there was the need for the re-engineering of the bridge on River Dayi since it had outlived its timeline.

He said the Area was ready to support development projects and Investment through the release of lands.

