  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
NIA begins Ghana Card registration for children aged six to fourteen

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has officially commenced the registration of children between the ages of six and 14 for the Ghana Card, beginning at its Premium Centres nationwide.

In a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Williams Ampomah E. Darlas, the Authority said the exercise forms part of its mandate to capture every Ghanaian into the national identity system from childhood.

For now, registration is available only at Premium Centres, where parents or guardians must pay GH¢310, the standard charge for services at those centres. The NIA stressed that this is not a new fee but the approved cost of accessing premium services.

Parents and guardians will be required to provide proof of the child’s identity through one of three documents: a valid Ghanaian passport, an original birth certificate, or the Ghana Card of a parent or guardian who can vouch for the child.

To ease access, the Authority announced that from Monday, September 15, 2025, its online booking platform will cover all 11 Premium Centres, allowing families to schedule appointments in advance.

The NIA further disclosed that registration for children will soon be rolled out at all District Offices across the country, ensuring that families outside major cities can also take part. Cards will be issued shortly after registration is completed.

Urging parents and guardians to take note of the requirements, the Authority emphasised that enrolling children is a key step toward achieving universal coverage in Ghana’s national identity system.

