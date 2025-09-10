Government scholarships must be awarded based on merit, not connections — Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has asserted that government scholarships must go to brilliant but needy students, not individuals with political connections.

He argued that the recent revelations about how scholarships were awarded under the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration have exposed long-standing corruption at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Speaking on TV2’s New Day show on Wednesday, September 10, Owusu stated the practice of awarding scholarships to spouses and dependents of politically exposed people undermines the purpose of the scheme.

“Our pursuit and scholarships are for, to a large extent, brilliant students that have achieved a lot in academic pursuit and want to further their education. So if a country decides to award scholarships, it is given to its citizens to better the economic development of the country,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of revelations by the current registrar, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, who said an audit had shown that some scholarships were irregularly extended to spouses and dependents of politically connected individuals, including the husband of former National Service Authority deputy director general, Gifty Oware-Mensah.

The couple who have been cited in some other corrupt cases, are alleged to have benefited from a government scholarship to the tune of £42,000.

The Movement for Change communicator stressed that the rot at the Secretariat denied opportunities to deserving students and must not be allowed to slide.

“For me, it is unfortunate. We must move beyond the mere broadcasting to actualization by bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book,” he said.