Those who supervised rot at scholarship secretariat must be punished — Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has called for punitive action against former NPP government officials who supervised alleged irregularities at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

He argued that the rot uncovered under the leadership of the former registrar, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, is a clear case of corruption that denies many brilliant but needy students the opportunity to further their education.

Speaking on TV2’s New Day show on Wednesday, September 10, Owusu said he finds it troubling that no action had yet been taken against Dr. Agyemang and other persons directly linked to the scandal.

“I am very surprised that the former boss of the Scholarship Secretariat has not been invited yet. It beats my imagination,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of revelations by the current registrar, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, who said an audit had shown that some scholarships were irregularly extended to spouses and dependents of politically connected individuals, including the husband of former National Service Authority deputy director general, Gifty Oware-Mensah.

The couple who have been cited in some other corrupt cases, are alleged to have benefited from a government scholarship to the tune of £42,000.

Reacting to this, the Movement for Change communicator stressed that such abuses not only short-changed the country but also betrayed the purpose of the scheme, which is to support deserving students.

“For me, it is unfortunate. We must move beyond the mere broadcasting to actualization by bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book,” he said.

According to him, Ghana cannot afford to let the matter slide as it forms part of the broader corruption that erodes public trust in governance.