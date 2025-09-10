How identity politics is playing out among the Igbo

I speak as a bona fide son of Igboland. I write as an elder in Igboland who has worked alongside Nigerian governments since 1976 when I served with the Enugu-based Daily Star group of newspapers first as a Features Writer and later as the first Features Editor the Nigerian Statesman newspaper of Imo State in 1979. I speak from the memories of an elderly citizen who was a Captain in the Biafra Armed Forces of those days, who experienced brute force, the bloodshed of the cream of youths and hot tears at the loss of dear ones and the joy that was the end of the civil war. I speak as a concerned son of Igboland who understands hospitality and that the way and manner identity politics seems to be playing out among my Igbo kith and kin in Nigeria appears to have become one of the most pressing socio-political conversations of our time.

As one of Nigeria’s three largest ethnic nationalities, we Igbo people always had a very unusually strong sense of belonging to our Community. We had our cultural pride. And we were always eager to exhibit that cultural pride anywhere we resided. We were globally distinguished for our unflinching resilience. Yet, decades after the 1970 end of the Nigerian civil war, questions of unity, marginalisation and representation have continued to define our political and cultural life. Because, in the centre of this struggle for self actualisation lies our dilemma. While Ndigbo are among the most enterprising and globally mobile Nigerians, our collective voice at home remains fractured and dispersed among various seemingly competing movements, organisations, and schools of thought.

To understand how identity politics is playing out among our Igbo communities of today, we must take a cursory look back at history. We must remember that Igbo society was completely decentralised long before the advent of the white man into our land. Political power was instituted even at every village level and they resided with the elders and titled men, leading up to cultural institutions like the Towns' Unions and to traditional leader, who was usually the Igwe or Eze. This arrangement always gave the Igbo a democratic character, but somehow, it also made them less cohesive as a political bloc in the absence of a coordinating force between the various villages and the different towns' unions.

The colonial period, and later Nigeria’s independence, sort of forced the Igbo into the orbit of modern nation-state politics, where a centralised voice often carried much weight. The Igbo responded with organisational brilliance, forming such political and cultural associations as the Igbo Union which played prominent roles in national parties like the NCNC under the leadership of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. But even that did not resolve the total unity of all Igbo wherever they lived.

The painful fact was that the trauma of the 1967-1970 Nigerian civil war and its aftermath so fractured the collective Igbo psyche that more than 55 years on, Ndigbo are still struggling against the very same issues that culminated in civil war in the first place. Many Igbo people still feel abandoned as second class citizens in a country they sacrificed so much to build up. Others who were devastated by the loss their properties in places like Port Harcourt where their properties were designated as "abandoned" are yet to get over how it all happened. As a result of this, the idea of collective action in Nigeria's political arena became a matter of survival as much as an aspiration from those post war years on. And yet, decades later, not much has changed and Igbo remain marginalised even as I write this.

The decades that followed the end of the civil war saw Igbo political identity shaped by calls for justice, fairness, and inclusion within Nigeria on the one hand and by counter-currents that pushed towards separatism on the other hand. This dual identity of working within Nigeria while also imagining life outside it, still remains at the core of the current Igbo political identity.

Multiple organisations have emerged to look into the grievances and aspirations of Ndigbo. A group like the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) was founded in 1999 by Barrister Ralph Uwazuruike. MASSOB opted for non-violent agitation for an independent Biafra. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was founded in 2012 by Nnamdi Kanu. That one also took a non-violent path, but instituted the Eastern Security Network after the military invaded Kanu's country home in Afara, near Umuahia, the Abia State capital and Kanu had to escape to Israel. But it appeared that the IPOB was sabotaged after Kanu was arrested and detained and he handed over the management of London-based Radio Biafra to Barrister Simon Ekpa who lived in Finland. Ekpa seized the opportunity to carve out an awful kingdom for himself by unleashing a murderous enforcement of sit-at-home protests that cost lives and devastated the economy of the southeast. This resulted in the Federal Government proscribing IPOB as a terrorist organisation. In essence, these separatist movements commanded attention, but they also deepened existing divisions, alienated allies, and invited repression from the Nigerian state.

There is also Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo which was established in 1976. The vision of its Founding Fathers was for it to serve as the umbrella body that would speak for Ndigbo on political, cultural, and social matters. Over the years, Ohanaeze has indeed become the closest thing the Igbo have to a central, united voice that has represented Ndigbo in national dialogues, advocated for restructuring, and tried to mediate between separatist movements and mainstream Nigerian politics. However, Ohanaeze itself has not been immune to internal crises. Leadership tussles, allegations of political compromise, and rival factions sometimes weakened its authority. But now, a clear opportunity has manifested itself in the election of an Ikwerre man, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Can Ndigbo make good use of this opportunity? This is the challenge.

Besides MASSOB, IPOB and Ohanaeze, there are such other cultural and intellectual initiatives as the Igbo Unification Movement, which recently convened a major conference in Asaba under the theme “Igbo-Bu-Ofu” (“Igbo Are One”). This movement aims at rallying all the Igbo-speaking communities across 13 states to affirm their cultural affinity under such mantra as Igwebuike (“Unity is strength”) and Onye aghala nwanne ya (“Do not abandon your relations”). It is a refreshing and non-confrontational attempt to rebuild Igbo cohesion, but even here, political leaders were notably absent, revealing again the depth of the struggle for Ndigbo to pull in one direction.

When we consider the relevance of the multiplicity of Igbo voices such as MASSOB, IPOB, Igbo Unification Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the state-based cultural unions, professional associations, and Diaspora networks, it becomes obvious that no other organisation is better positioned to command overarching legitimacy than Ohanaeze Ndigbo. For identity politics to work in favour of the Igbo rather than against them, there must be a common centre of gravity, a body that coordinates interests, reconciles differences, and projects one voice to Nigeria and to the world. That body should be Ohanaeze. But it must be noted that the proposition for all Igbo organisations to submit to the overall control of Ohanaeze is certainly not because diversity needs to be stifled. No. Rather, it is about recognising the practical necessity of collective strength in bargaining with a federation like Nigeria, where political and social blocs often compete for resources and recognition. The Yoruba, for example, rally behind Afenifere despite the existence of some other pan-Yoruba platforms. The North consolidates around Arewa Consultative Forum inspite of other northern caucuses. These bodies are not perfect, but they provide cohesion and ensure that internal disagreements do not completely fracture and silence their external voice. The Igbo, by contrast, have too often presented a divided front, even in public discourses, leaving themselves politically vulnerable.

If identity politics is fractured, it weakens bargaining power. The “sit-at-home” orders imposed by Ekpa's IPOB in the southeast demonstrate this vividly. While some Igbo complied out of fear or empathy, many resented the economic devastation those orders ushered into the people's lives. Traders, transporters, students, and ordinary families suffered huge losses, while the Nigerian state simply pointed to the chaos as evidence of disunity and ungovernability in Igboland. In contrast, when Ohanaeze called for calm, dialogue, or participation in national exercises like the census or elections, it projected responsibility and garnered respect from outside observers.

The Igbo Unification Movement offers another angle: it is inclusive, peaceful, and pan-Igbo, cutting across states and regions. Its emphasis on culture, not confrontation, is healthy. But without Ohanaeze as the coordinating authority, such efforts risk remaining symbolic rather than transformative. Ohanaeze, with its established networks, history, and recognition at national and international levels, can give movements like this the institutional background they need to make lasting impact.

It is pretty obvious that the destiny of Ndigbo in Nigeria cannot be secured through fragmented organisations speaking at cross-purposes. MASSOB and IPOB may draw passionate followings, but their methods polarise and invite crackdowns. Intellectual and cultural groups may spark unity conversations, but they lack the authority to consolidate political will. Professional associations and Diaspora unions may champion Igbo causes abroad, but they cannot negotiate with Abuja or mobilise across all localities. Only Ohanaeze Ndigbo can sit at the crossroads of these efforts, blending activism, diplomacy, and cultural pride into a coherent strategy.

For this to happen, however, Ohanaeze must itself rise to the occasion. It must reform its internal politics, rebuild trust among the grassroots, and resist the temptation of partisan capture. Ohanaeze leaders must be seen as accountable, transparent, and genuinely committed to the welfare of the Igbo, not as extensions of whichever political party is in power at the moment. It must also create structured platforms for groups like IPOB sympathisers, cultural associations, and intellectuals to feed into its decision-making process. That way, submission to Ohanaeze’s control will not feel like subjugation, but like partnership participation in a broader collective destiny.

The reality of Nigeria today demands no less. The Igbo are agitating for greater inclusion, whether through restructuring, the push for a Nigerian Executive President of Igbo extraction, or fairer representation in federal appointments. And yet, such demands can only gain traction if presented with one voice. No government in Abuja can take a people seriously when one faction says “Nigeria must be restructured,” another says “Biafra now,” another says “we are simply cultural people,” and yet another says nothing at all. In the struggle for the emancipation of any society, unity of purpose is the first condition for effectiveness.

While the world watches, the Igbo Diaspora, spread across Europe, the Americas, North and South Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan, Asia and Africa, often feels disconnected from the sometimes chaotic political debates of Ndigbo at home. Many yearn for a central, credible voice they can rally behind. Ohanaeze can be that bridge, linking the Igbo at home with those abroad, and projecting a clear image of who the Igbo are and what they stand for in a Nigerian democratic dispensation. In an era where international advocacy and Diaspora remittances shape the face of politics, this role cannot be overstated. The stakes are high. Nigeria is navigating an era of economic uncertainty, insecurity, and political restructuring. Every ethnic group is recalibrating its strategies. If the Igbo remain divided, they risk being sidelined. If they unite under Ohanaeze, they can press their case with the weight of millions speaking as one. That is why all organisations concerned with Igbo welfare, whether cultural, political, professional, or activist, must subject themselves to the overall control of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

This is not merely a matter of organisational convenience. It is about destiny. The Igbo have survived the horrors of war, endured marginalisation, and thrived through enterprise and resilience. Their future in Nigeria and beyond depends on cohesion. The Igbo proverb says, Igwebuike—there is strength in unity. Another says, Onye aghala nwanne ya—do not abandon your kinsmen. These are not just words, they are blueprints for survival. If the Igbo will learn to speak with one voice, their story in Nigeria will change. And if Ohanaeze Ndigbo rises to its responsibility as the true apex body, then unity will no longer be an aspiration but a reality. For the sake of generations to come, the time has come for the Igbo to understand the necessity of coordination, coherence, and to speak with one voice to Nigeria and to the world. Igbo Kwenu!

By Emeka Asinugo, PhD., M.A., KSC, Dip Journ.