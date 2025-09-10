ModernGhana logo
Asantehene to pay historic visit to Akwamu Paramount Chief

  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
Headlines The Akwamuhene exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo in Manhyia Palace
The Akwamuhene exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo in Manhyia Palace

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has announced plans to visit Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Paramount Chief of Akwamu, in what is expected to be a historic renewal of centuries-old ties between the two traditional states.

The Asantehene made the announcement on Monday, September 8, 2025, when he hosted the Akwamuhene and his delegation at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. The visit, however, will take place after the burial of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, scheduled for Thursday, September 18. An exact date has not been disclosed.

Commending Odeneho Akoto III for leading a large Akwamu delegation to mourn with Asanteman, Otumfuo said, “I will visit you in Akwamu soon.”

In recounting the long-standing bond between the two kingdoms, the Asantehene traced the support his forebear, Opemsuo Osei Tutu I, received from then Akwamuhene, Nana Ansa Sasraku. He recalled how a thousand warriors, led by the Adumhene, were sent from Akwamu to escort Osei Tutu I to Kumasi to become king.

“I was mentored by the then Akwamuhene, Nana Ansa Sasraku, who also sent about 1,000 strong men, led by the Adumhene, to lead me safely to Kumasi to be king of Asante. I'm what I'm today partly because of the support of the Akwamu people, and I will never forget. It was in Akwamu where I met my friend, Komfo Anokye, who prophesied that I will be a great king in future,” Otumfuo said, recounting the words of Osei Tutu I.

He added that his forthcoming visit is part of a deliberate effort to honour those historical ties. “I have already visited Awukugwa, in the Eastern Region, the place of Komfo Anokye. I decided to visit there first before I visit Akwamu, and that historic journey will take place very soon,” he explained.

Otumfuo further stressed that the bond between Asante and Akwamu remains unbreakable, describing them as “one people.” He noted, “We are one people so the death of Asantehemaa is a loss to Akwamu as well. It's unfortunate that we are meeting today because of the death of the Asante Queen, but after her burial, I will visit you in Akwamu to rekindle the special love between Asante and Akwamu.”

The meeting at Manhyia Palace was marked by the singing of traditional appellations in honour of the Asantehene and the Akwamuhene, underscoring the cultural significance of their encounter.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 9/10/2025 5:30:36 PM

It looks like the Ashanti chief is the only living well educated Ashanti. Almost every Ashanti native disagrees with their history linking their support they got from the Akuapim/AKAMUS strength.

