Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 7

I have never trusted any advice or cautionary note issued from Jubilee House with the signature or even the verbal imprimatur of the former Communications Director of the Mahama 1.0 Presidency, namely, Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the politically shady character whom many Ghanaian citizens believe may either have personally written or supervised the highly incriminating self-preening tribute - or, properly speaking, a travesty of a tribute - read to the Ghanaian citizenry and the global community in the wake of the epochally seismic and the emotionally traumatic passing of President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills on July 24, 2012.

Not that it really matters whether Yours Truly invests any hint or iota of trust and confidence in any word of admonishment issued and/or spoken by the politically scheming National Democratic Congress’ apparatchik whom Parliamentary Speaker Alban S K Bagbin at the time presently under review mordantly and caustically characterized as the real unelected de-facto Power behind the veritable political figurehead that was Mr. John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama’s First-Coming, as it were, some 8-odd years ago.

Well, now, it clearly appears that Mr. Dogbe is not about to give up his Presidential Gavel to the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, whom Ghanaians thought they had actually elected, at least officially, in the 2024 Presidential Election. Now, it turns out that “The Stanislav Man” is still firmly in charge of affairs at the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House, which the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia had earlier on sworn to revert back to the old Nkrumah-commandeered name of The Flagstaff House but, somehow, decided to quietly shelf on the backburner, perhaps out of a smidgen of guilt brought on by the brazen snatching and the criminal destruction of precollated ballot boxes by the Mahama and The Mosquito Posse, as the only surefire means of cannibalizing the Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Akan Stoolhouse.

Now, we trot in this otherwise conspicuously irrelevant reminder because the subject-matter upon which we are presently focused was made known early this year by the late Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, the former Mahama-appointed Minister of Communications and just recently, that is, until his August 6, 2025 live-cremation in the Z-9 Helicopter Crash at Asante-Akrofuom, the Mahama-appointed Defense Minister. Now, we mention all the preceding because when “The Stanislav Man” was the Mahama Presidential Communications Director, it was Dr. Omane-Boamah who was the Minister of Communications.

You see, it was under the watch and in the physical presence of Dr. Omane-Boamah, on the sprawling compound of the 37th Military Hospital that Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah, the young radio reporter from the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), was nearly mauled to death by Mr. Dogbe for allegedly and rudely attempting to eavesdrop on a conversation between Messrs. Dogbe and Omane-Boamah. Significantly and ironically, the conversation, we were reliably informed at the time, revolved around the clearly avoidable death of Mr. Samuel Nuamah, then a Ghanaian Times Correspondent and a press or media attaché to the Mahama Jubilee House.

Americans have a saying about retributive justice that runs as follows: “Whatever Goes Around Also Comes Around,” that is, sooner than later. You see, Dear Reader, the Afienya Road-Accident Death of the Ghanaian Times’ Mr. Nuamah, 32 years old at the time of his death, was widely attributed to the flagrant neglect and the abject disregard for the value of the lives of a little over a dozen Mahama Jubilee House-attached media operatives, by the widely publicized testimony of the gratuitously victimized reporters and correspondents themselves, which may be readily accessed via Google or the Internet.

This most excruciatingly painful story at the time was that the President ordered his “Boss,” at least by the lights of Speaker Bagbin, to bring along the estimated one-and-half dozen, or so, Jubilee House media attachés to an Evangelical Presbyterian Church Convention or Presbytery Conference to which he had been officially invited to keynote in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho. You see, good, old common sense and economically managerial discipline dictated the absolutely unnecessary need for the President to be accompanied on a Jubilee House-owned minivan to the Volta Regional Capital, since nearly each and every major state-run newspaper and/or media establishment was far likely to have official correspondents in every significant corner of the country, especially our regional capitals. Of course, we are here talking about the two most wasteful and grossly incompetent Ghanaian leaders and National Democratic Congress’ stalwarts.

At any rate, what we clearly witness in the highly suspicious early-morning live-cremation of the Mahama-appointed Defense Minister is the Retributive Law of the Boomerang, which sonorously and resonantly dictates that much sooner than later, we all get to pay for our own deeds and misdeeds, what the AGELESS BARD OF AVON simply and tersely characterized in the famous expression of “Blood Will Have Blood.” The preceding quote is, of course, perfectly in sync with Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja’s mantra of the Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress being the most bloody and violent political party in the entire history of Postcolonial Ghana.

And so, indeed, “Blood Will Have Blood.” But, of course, what is most significant to highlight or underscore here was the recent media report that had Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe imperiously instructed local Ghanaian journalists attending the State Funeral for Six of the Z-9-8 Victims - with the two Islam-confessing “Crematees,” namely, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, having already been interred, according to the tenets of Islamic faith and law - should exercise the maximum of restraint by expressly desisting from the fetching temptation of interviewing any of the attendees of the burial ceremonies for the “Galamsey Three,” or is it the “Galamsey Five”? A State Burial for Galamsey Promoters?

On a double take, it well appears that perhaps His Real Majestic Excellency Stanislav Xoese Dogbe was deathly afraid of having at least one brave and adamant attendee or sympathizer publicly spilling the beans on what most of us already know. In the infamous case of the barbaric mauling of GBC’s Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah, the monster, called to the carpet by the seismic sweep of public sentiment, savagely declared: “Cosa Nostra!” In other words, the brutal and the criminal mauling of Mr. Kwamoah was decidedly the private and the personal business or problem of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse. “Blood Will Have Blood!” we say.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]