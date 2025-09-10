ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex market

CediRates Spotlight September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex market
WED, 10 SEP 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has continued to depreciate in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS12.05 and a selling rate of GHS12.60.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS13.20 for dollar purchases and GHS13.45 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS12.09 for buying and GHS12.11 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS16.15 for buying and GHS16.96 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS16.38.

The euro is also trading at GHS14.04 for buying and GHS14.72 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS14.19.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates of GHS12.15 and GHS11.88 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS16.41 and GHS16.00 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS14.12 and GHS14.23 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate is GHS13.05 and GHS12.95 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye Here is why NPP's Abronye was arrested, charged

31 minutes ago

Deputy Director-General of GTEC, Professor Augustine Ocloo GTEC asks CKT-UTAS for answers over Dr. Akoriyea’s “Professor” Title

1 hour ago

September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex market September 10: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.60 on forex mark...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana Ghanaians are saying that if ORAL fails, NDC fails — Edem Agbana

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana Stop complaining and fix the mess inherited from the NPP gov’t — Edem Agbana to ...

1 hour ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Industries should be located far from residential areas — Ing. Kosi Dedey on rec...

1 hour ago

Vice President Prof Jane Naana meets UN Climate Advisor Vice President Prof Jane Naana meets UN Climate Advisor

1 hour ago

Accra Labourer jailed for theft of window net frames worth GH¢30,875 Accra Labourer jailed for theft of window net frames worth GH¢30,875

1 hour ago

ORAL is working, just be patient – Martin Kpebu tells Ghanaians 'ORAL is working, just be patient' – Martin Kpebu tells Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Mahama meets media today at presidency to address national issues Mahama meets media today at presidency to address national issues

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line