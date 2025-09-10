Ghanaians are saying that if ORAL fails, NDC fails — Edem Agbana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has observed that the credibility of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s anti-corruption drive hinges on the success of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative.

He said Ghanaians expect the initiative to recover stolen funds and properties looted by past government officials.

According to him, many citizens now await to measure the government’s performance by the ability of ORAL to deliver results.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, September 10, the NDC lawmaker said failure to make ORAL successful would mean failure of the entire administration.

“The people are saying that if ORAL fails, the government has failed. We campaigned to fix the mess, not to shift blame. Those who destroyed this country must be punished, and that is why Ghanaians voted for us,” he stressed.

Edem Agbana praised President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as decisive leadership since assuming office.

He argued that the President has inspired renewed hope in Ghanaians by tackling national challenges with integrity and urgency.

“As president, President Mahama has done an amazing job so far, and I will score him 10 over 10. His leadership and integrity have placed the country back on the path of progress and restored confidence in our future,” he said.

The MP also urged appointees who continue to complain about challenges inherited from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to focus on fixing them.