Stop complaining and fix the mess inherited from the NPP gov’t — Edem Agbana to CEOs

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state institutions to stop lamenting about challenges inherited from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and focus on fixing them.

He said Ghanaians voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of its promise to correct the wrongs of the past administration.

According to him, constant complaints from some CEOs weaken public confidence in the government’s ability to deliver.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, September 10, Edem Agbana said citizens expect solutions under President John Mahama’s administration.

“Those who have been appointed to positions of trust must fix the mess and punish those who destroyed this country. Anytime I hear some of the CEOs speak, it is always about what the previous administration didn’t do right. Honestly, for some of them, it is becoming too much,” he said.

Edem Agbana, however, commended some young CEOs he described as proactive.

He cited examples of institutions where new leadership has brought innovation and progress.

“I have seen many young CEOs who have shown enough leadership. Look at the things happening at DVLA, NPA and Gold Board — fantastic work is being done. I think President Mahama generally got the appointments right, and he has placed the country back on the path of progress,” the MP said.

He further stressed that the performance of state institutions will reflect directly on the Mahama-led government.