Obuasi East MCE gifts Kwabenakwa JHS Gh₵5,000 after winning 2025 Aseda FM Science and Maths Quize

Kwabenakwa M/A Junior High School in Obuasi East has emerged champions of the ASEDA FM Science and Math Quiz, outshining several schools from the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies.

The victory highlighted the students’ hard work, sharp intellect, and teamwork in tackling challenging science and mathematics concepts.

The final contest was keenly contested, but Kwabenakwa M/A JHS impressed the judges with their confidence, critical thinking, and composure under pressure, securing the ultimate prize.

In recognition of their achievement, the team proudly presented their trophy to the Obuasi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. William Kofi Adzowu. The MCE congratulated the students and underscored the importance of science and mathematics in shaping Ghana’s future.

As a reward, Hon. Adzowu presented a cash package of GH₵5,000. Each of the three contestants received GH₵1,000, while the remaining GH₵2,000 was shared between the school and the teachers who guided them to success.

“Kwabenakwa M/A JHS's win is a testament to the school's commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation. The students' achievement serves as a motivation for their peers, encouraging them to strive for greatness in their academic pursuits,” Hon. Adzowu said.

He also commended the Municipal Education Directorate, the head teacher, the coordinator, and the entire teaching staff for their dedication to preparing the contestants.

The victorious team, made up of Isaac Annan, Adarkwah Frankline, and Abigail Boateng, expressed excitement at their win and pledged to defend the trophy in the next edition.

The delegation that accompanied the contestants included SISOs Joseph Nunoo, Patience Botchway, and Ruth Owusuaah, along with Head Teacher Ahmed Isaaka, Coordinator Joyce Mensah Ayittey, and teacher Mariwaana Ishak.

This triumph not only brought pride and recognition to Kwabenakwa M/A JHS but also inspired other students across the municipality to pursue excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).