ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Obuasi East MCE gifts Kwabenakwa JHS Gh₵5,000 after winning 2025 Aseda FM Science and Maths Quize

By Felicia Manu || Obuasi East ISD
Education
WED, 10 SEP 2025

Kwabenakwa M/A Junior High School in Obuasi East has emerged champions of the ASEDA FM Science and Math Quiz, outshining several schools from the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies.

The victory highlighted the students’ hard work, sharp intellect, and teamwork in tackling challenging science and mathematics concepts.

The final contest was keenly contested, but Kwabenakwa M/A JHS impressed the judges with their confidence, critical thinking, and composure under pressure, securing the ultimate prize.

In recognition of their achievement, the team proudly presented their trophy to the Obuasi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. William Kofi Adzowu. The MCE congratulated the students and underscored the importance of science and mathematics in shaping Ghana’s future.

As a reward, Hon. Adzowu presented a cash package of GH₵5,000. Each of the three contestants received GH₵1,000, while the remaining GH₵2,000 was shared between the school and the teachers who guided them to success.

“Kwabenakwa M/A JHS's win is a testament to the school's commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation. The students' achievement serves as a motivation for their peers, encouraging them to strive for greatness in their academic pursuits,” Hon. Adzowu said.

He also commended the Municipal Education Directorate, the head teacher, the coordinator, and the entire teaching staff for their dedication to preparing the contestants.

The victorious team, made up of Isaac Annan, Adarkwah Frankline, and Abigail Boateng, expressed excitement at their win and pledged to defend the trophy in the next edition.

The delegation that accompanied the contestants included SISOs Joseph Nunoo, Patience Botchway, and Ruth Owusuaah, along with Head Teacher Ahmed Isaaka, Coordinator Joyce Mensah Ayittey, and teacher Mariwaana Ishak.

This triumph not only brought pride and recognition to Kwabenakwa M/A JHS but also inspired other students across the municipality to pursue excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako I nearly died in EOCO custody; I started seeing my dead relatives — Chairman Won...

50 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC has been scaring and intimidating NPP members since winning power — Bawumia

2 hours ago

NSA establishes committee to fight ghost names with new posting software NSA establishes committee to fight ghost names with new posting software

2 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond We’ll suffer if Bawumia is not elected President in 2028 – KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive

2 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond It's madness to say Bawumia is a Muslim so he can't be President – KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Sacked NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as Acting D-G 'Sacked' NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as...

3 hours ago

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoako NPP flagbearer race: ‘NPP is better off presenting Bawumia in 2028 polls’ — Asia...

3 hours ago

If people talk about poverty, I know what it is... – Afenyo-Markin inspires Volta students "If people talk about poverty, I know what it is..." – Afenyo-Markin inspires Vo...

3 hours ago

TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10 TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line