Tano South marks My First Day at School

"My First Day at School", a welcoming event for new entrants marking the beginning of their academic journey into kindergarten and primary school, has been successfully held in the Tano South Municipality.

The event aimed to motivate the newly entrants and highlight the importance of education in shaping the future of the children in the municipality. Stakeholders attended include Tano South Member of Parliament Hon. Charles Asiedu, Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, the Presiding Member Hon. Kusi Amponsah, officials of the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service and Tano South Municipal Assembly visited public schools in the Municipality to mark the day.

The MP and the MCE giving some of the items to the Pupils

The team led by the Member of Parliament visited various educational zones in the Municipality to present educational materials, drinks and goodies to the new entrants to make their first day at school a memorable and exciting experience.

Speaking to the Pupils, MCE for Tano South Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong emphasized that the motive of this initiative is to encourage the young ones to develop love for learning and lay a strong foundation for their future academic success. He stressed that through their visitation, they encountered various challenges faced by the educationa sector, such as inadequate desks, overcrowded classroom, and poor classroom block conditions, among others.

Addressing these challenges, Hon. Frimpong explained that the Assembly has allocated funds in its budget for the year to provide desks for schools in the municipality before the end of the year and said

MCE for Tano South Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong speaking to the Pupils

Three new classroom blocks are being constructed to tackle the problem of overcrowding in classrooms space, while plans to secure GETFUND support for other educational projects are also underway. He added that to promote hygiene and ensure a healthy learning environment for the children all new classroom blocks will be equipped with toilet facilities. In view of this, a new toilet facility is being constructed at Dwomo Methodist and other schools in the municipality that lack such amenities.

Hon. Frimpong pledged his commitment to address these challenges and provide necessary support to ensure a conducive learning environment for all students.

In a short but impressive speech, the Member of Parliament for Tano South Hon. Charles Asiedu reaffirmed his commitment to meet the constituency's educational needs and enhance quality education in the municipality. He noted that efforts have been made to ensure that children from Raponho, Pumpunase, and surrounding villages have access to basic schools, reducing the burden of long-distance travel.

Additionally, he said during his visitations to the schools, they observe that the schools lack computer labs and assured that plans will be made to provide ICT labs and centers to schools in the municipality to enhance learning experience through technology.

Hon. MP entertaining the pupils with biscuits and books after addressing the students

In a closing remark, Hon. Asiedu called on stakeholders and organizations to collaborate and lend their support to improve the quality of education in the municipality.

Mr. Anthony Yeboah Head of (HRMB) who stood in for The Municipal Education Director Mrs. Agnes Amihere who accompanied the MCE, in a short speech, he told the teachers that man is bound to make mistakes but they must not take advantage of that to do things which would go contrary to the ethics of the teaching profession and ensure that they impart their knowledge to the pupils to enable them grasp whatever they are taught.

Mr. Yeboah said since the government is playing its part to ensure that matters affecting effective teaching and learning is solved so as to make the teaching profession attractive, teachers must also do their best to complement the efforts of government by giving their best and advising the pupils to show respect to the elderly.