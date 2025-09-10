ModernGhana logo
Bono GJA Chair Rallies Journalists to Drive Excellence, Peace

By Richmond Acheampong || Contributor
Mrs. Regina Benneh SiawMrs. Regina Benneh Siaw

Mrs. Regina Benneh Siaw, the Bono and Ahafo Regional Chairperson of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has urged journalists to continue striving for excellence, challenging the status quo, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized.

She made this call at the third edition of the Bono GJA Awards Ceremony, held at Virgin Kourt Hotel in Sunyani, under the theme “The Role of the Media as a Tool for Peace Building and Development in the Bono and Ahafo Regions”.

Mrs. Siaw reminded journalists that as GJA celebrates outstanding achievements in the profession, they must reflect on the immense power and responsibility entrusted to them. She noted that the media, often described as the “Fourth Estate of the Realm,” serves as both a watchdog over power and a voice for the voiceless.

She stressed that journalism goes beyond simple reporting, saying journalists are “architects of public discourse and guardians of democracy,” whose role in peacebuilding and development cannot be overstated.

“Accurate and responsible reporting helps journalists de-escalate conflicts, challenge stereotypes, and foster unity”, she emphasized.

Mrs. Siaw highlighted that while the Bono Region continues to grapple with conflicts, the media can serve as a beacon of hope, providing platforms for dialogue, reconciliation and the promotion of justice, equality and mutual understanding.

However, she lamented that journalists in the region face significant challenges, including threats, harassment and violence in the line of duty. The rise of misinformation and disinformation, she added, also threatens the credibility of journalists and hampers their ability to positively impact society.

Mrs. Siaw therefore advised journalists to adhere to strict professional ethics, upholding integrity, accuracy, and fairness in their work to maintain the highest standards of journalism.

She expressed gratitude to the Awards Committee, Dr. L.V. Amengor (Chairman), Mr. Charles Koomson (Member) and Mr. Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (Secretary), as well as sponsors including MTN Ghana, Glomef, ActionAid Ghana, Bui Power Authority, Newmont Ghana, Nsoatreman Rural Bank, Awosent Sports Wear, DeDe Salad, Banhart Specialist Hospital and Virgin Kourt Hotel for supporting the ceremony.

