Industries should be located far from residential areas — Ing. Kosi Dedey on recurring infernos

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey, has called for the separation of industrial settlements from residential areas in the country.

He was reacting to Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Laterbiokorshie in Accra, reportedly triggered by an explosion at a warehouse belonging to Chinese traders.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze, which began around 4pm, quickly spread to nearby structures and razed several buildings in the residential area before fire officers brought it under control.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 10, Ing. Dedey blamed improper settlement planning and weak zoning enforcement for recurring infernos in the country.

“Industries and companies should be located separately from residential facilities. But we have not done very well with spatial planning and management, because zoning laws are often changed. In many areas, we see mixed development, and that is not proper,” he said.

He observed that such poor planning puts communities at risk since industries often store hazardous materials close to homes without adequate safety systems.

Ing. Dedey also criticised the handling of fire investigations in Ghana, specifically how findings are often kept from the public which to him, defeats the purpose of preventing future disasters.

“Anytime there’s a fire outbreak and investigations are done, the reports are never shared with the public. The purpose of investigating accidents is to prevent recurrence, and to do that you must publish the causes. It is needless to hide them under national security,” he stated.

According to him, countries like the UK, Italy and Japan publicly release such reports after major disasters to guide future safety measures.