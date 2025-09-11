ModernGhana logo
Ningo to get Nursing Training College — Sam George

THU, 11 SEP 2025

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), has unveiled plans to establish a nursing training college in Ningo to serve as a hub for community health education and create opportunities for Senior High School graduates to pursue careers in nursing.

He made the announcement while chairing the Homowo Durbar at Ningo on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The MP also disclosed that the Tsopoli-Ningo road will soon be constructed, a project expected to significantly improve transportation and connectivity in the area.

In support of the 2025 Homowo grand durbar, Hon. George donated GHS 100,000 to the Ningo Traditional Council.

