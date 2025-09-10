Poor settlement planning fueling frequent fire outbreaks — Ing. Kosi Dedey

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey, has attributed the frequent fire outbreaks in the country to poor settlement planning and weak enforcement of zoning laws.

He said Ghana’s failure to properly separate residential and industrial areas continues to expose communities to fire risks.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 10, Mr. Kosi Dedey asserted that mixed development in many parts of Accra worsens the situation and puts lives and properties in danger.

“Industries and companies should be located separately from residential facilities. But we have not done very well with spatial planning and management, because zoning laws are often changed. In many areas, we see mixed development, and that is not proper,” Ing. Dedey said.

He stressed that fire prevention must go beyond firefighting and include proper city planning.

“Anytime there’s a fire outbreak and investigations are done, the reports are never shared with the public. The purpose of investigating accidents is to prevent recurrence, and to do that you must publish the causes. It is needless to hide them under national security,” he stated.

Ing. Dedey was reacting to Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Laterbiokorshie in Accra, reportedly triggered by an explosion at a warehouse belonging to Chinese traders.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze, which began around 4pm, spread quickly to nearby structures, razing several buildings in the residential area before fire officers brought it under control.