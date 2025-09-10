Ministry Trains Teachers Under Girls-in-ICT Programme in Upper West

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has launched a Training of Trainers workshop under the National Girls-in-ICT Programme to equip 100 teachers in the Upper West Region with digital skills.

The week-long training, running from 18th to 22nd September 2025 at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa, brings together teachers from all 11 districts of the region.

Participants will undergo intensive sessions in ICT, digital literacy, and related skills before transferring the knowledge to 1,000 girls from Primary Four to Junior High School. The initiative seeks to bridge the digital gender gap and nurture future female innovators.

At the opening ceremony, Upper West Regional Minister Hon. Charles Lwanga Puozuing Esq. praised the Ministry for choosing the region as a focal point, urging teachers to embrace the training with dedication, as their mentorship would play a vital role in shaping Ghana’s digital future.

Mr. Austin Hesse, Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry, described the programme as transformative. He revealed that since its inception, more than 15,981 girls and 1,292 teachers nationwide have been trained in ICT, coding, and machine learning.

He stressed that the Girls-in-ICT initiative offers a unique opportunity to close the participation gap in digital technology, particularly among young girls.

The programme will climax with a competition, mentorship sessions, and an awards ceremony, where the best-performing 100 girls will receive laptops, with additional prizes for the top three achievers.

The Upper West training follows similar exercises in the Volta Region, with the Savannah Region scheduled to host the next phase.