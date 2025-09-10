Rektron reaffirms $150m rescue plan and more for struggling AT

Canadian multinational conglomerate Rektron Group Incorporated has reaffirmed its intention to acquire a controlling 60% equity stake in AT Ghana Limited for $150 million, unveiling what it describes as a comprehensive and independently validated blueprint to save the financially distressed telecom operator.

The announcement, reiterated by Rektron’s Chief Executive Officer, Atanas Kolarov, positions the group as the strategic investor Ghana has been seeking to rescue AT Ghana, a company burdened with over $150 million in debt and struggling to maintain its market relevance.

Rektron’s $150 million represents the initial offer to acquire the proposed 60% equity stake, with additional capital planned for injection into AT following the completion of this initial funding

A structured plan for revival

According to Mr. Kolarov, Rektron’s plan is “not a speculative initiative, but a meticulously structured, financially robust, and independently validated blueprint for the immediate stabilization and long-term renewal of one of Ghana’s most strategic national assets.”

The proposal is anchored in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Government of Ghana on May 21, 2025, which envisioned the entry of a well-resourced strategic partner capable of providing both capital and technical know-how.

Unlike interim regulatory measures put in place by the Ministry of Communications to shield subscribers from service disruptions, Rektron argued that its approach addresses the root causes of AT Ghana’s decline rather than just the symptoms.

Tackling the debt burden

The most urgent issue has been AT Ghana’s mounting debt. Rektron confirmed that it has opened constructive negotiations with creditors, securing a broad understanding for a lenient restructuring plan.

“These creditors have expressed eagerness to collaborate with Rektron and the government to stabilize and grow AT Ghana post-acquisition,” the company noted.

“This effectively addresses the primary barrier to the company’s survival and opens the path towards a sustainable and prosperous future.”

$150m capital injection

Rektron has drawn up financial arrangements to deliver a $150 million capital injection through a mix of cash, credit lines, and guarantees.

According to the group, this provides financial certainty and eliminates the uncertainties typically associated with prolonged merger processes.

The immediate deployment of funds will allow AT Ghana to shore up critical areas such as infrastructure expansion, service quality improvement, and operational debt clearance.

Protecting jobs and empowering staff

One of Rektron’s strongest assurances is its commitment to AT Ghana’s workforce.

The CEO stressed that the company will retain all full-time and contractual staff while also creating new opportunities as operations expand.

“We are profoundly aware that these tireless individuals, often operating under immense pressure and constraint, have been the silent architects upholding the company’s functionality,” Mr. Kolarov said.

Rektron plans to work closely with local partners, including Afritel Ghana Limited and K-NET Ghana, to ensure that employees are not only retained but also empowered through new training, skills development, and exposure to global best practices.

Technology partnerships for scale

Rektron intends to leverage alliances with Tier-1 global technology vendors to overhaul AT Ghana’s infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to expand digital access across the country, reduce the cost of mobile data, and elevate service quality in line with Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

“These improvements will enable affordable, high-quality connectivity for customers across all regions—including underserved rural areas,” Rektron emphasized, positioning its strategy as a catalyst for national socio-economic development.

Independent validation by KPMG

To bolster confidence in its proposal, Rektron disclosed that its blueprint has undergone independent scrutiny by KPMG, which affirmed its strategic solidity, operational viability, and transformative potential.

This validation, Rektron argued, underscores the compelling nature of its vision for Ghana’s digital future and provides assurance to both government and industry stakeholders.

Avoiding complex alternatives

The Canadian group also took a subtle swipe at competing scenarios—particularly those involving potential linkages between AT Ghana and other industry players such as Telecel.

Rektron warned that such options carry “formidable challenges—deeper integration complexities, incompatibility pitfalls, and structural inefficiencies—that could impede Ghana’s pursuit of a swift and sustainable digital transformation.”

Instead, Rektron described its proposal as focused, pragmatic, and actionable, offering Ghana a pathway to digital independence and long-term telecom sector stability.

Role of K-NET and local partners

A critical part of Rektron’s plan is to combine its global capital and expertise with deep local knowledge.

The group highlighted its partnership with Afritel Ghana, led by veteran telecom entrepreneur Nana Richmond Aggrey, and with Richard K. Hlomador, founder of K-NET, a state-of-the-art satellite teleport and network solutions provider.

Through these collaborations, Rektron hopes to build a robust ecosystem that blends international technology and financing muscle with Ghanaian entrepreneurial experience and industry insight.

A potential game-changer for the telecom sector

If completed, the Rektron–AT Ghana deal will not only rescue a struggling telecom operator but also inject new competition into Ghana’s telecom industry, currently dominated by MTN and Vodafone.

Analysts suggest that fresh investment and improved services from AT Ghana could drive lower data costs, faster internet speeds, and expanded rural coverage, ultimately benefiting millions of consumers.

For Ghana’s economy, the proposed acquisition promises to restore investor confidence, safeguard thousands of jobs, and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure at a time when connectivity is increasingly linked to national development and competitiveness.

Next steps

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval, due diligence, and final financial agreements.

Rektron has requested clarity from government on its position regarding the acquisition but reiterated that it stands ready to engage constructively at any time.

“Rektron remains genuinely interested in implementing this proposal, should the Government see merit in further discussions,” Mr. Kolarov concluded. “We stand prepared to engage at your convenience.”

Source: Rektron Group Incorporated