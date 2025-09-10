ModernGhana logo
Mahama meets media today at presidency to address national issues

President John Dramani Mahama will today, Wednesday, September 10, hold a special media encounter at the Presidency to address key national issues.

The session, scheduled for 8:00 pm, will allow the President to update the nation on his Resetting Ghana Agenda, ongoing projects, and government policies.

It will also provide journalists the chance to ask questions directly on matters of national concern.

In a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, the Presidency explained that participation will be strictly by accreditation.

“The encounter will provide a unique platform for President Mahama to engage the Ghanaian people, through the media, on pressing national issues, his Resetting Ghana Agenda, policies and ongoing projects.

“It will also offer an opportunity for journalists to pose questions directly to the President on a wide range of subjects affecting the nation,” the statement read.

The Presidency expressed confidence that the session will be productive and engaging as the President opens up on critical issues of governance.

