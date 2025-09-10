African governments must implement policies to curb rising suicide deaths — GASP

The Association for Suicide Prevention Ghana (GASP) has called on African governments to roll out comprehensive policies to tackle the growing number of suicide deaths across the continent.

The group said available data show Africa records the highest suicide rate in the world, standing at 11.5 per 100,000 people compared to the global average of 8.9.

The World Health Organization estimates that in Ghana alone, 8.1 people per 100,000 died by suicide in 2021.

In a statement marking the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, GASP stressed that suicide has become the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 globally.

It said more than 720,000 people die by suicide annually, making the issue a public health and economic concern that demands urgent intervention.

“Therefore, it is imperative for (African) Governments to prioritise suicide prevention generally, and adolescent and young adult suicides more specifically through the development of comprehensive suicide prevention policies,” the statement read in part.

The association welcomed Ghana’s repeal of laws that criminalised attempted suicide but said cultural taboos and stigma continue to block people from seeking help.

It noted that systemic change is needed to make mental health and suicide prevention central to public policy in Africa.

GASP further urged governments to invest in evidence-based strategies, improve access to quality care and ensure that young people, who are most at risk, receive the support they need.

It also appealed to the media and stakeholders to promote responsible reporting and break the silence around suicide.