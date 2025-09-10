Suicide prevention requires ending taboos and stigma — GASP

The Association for Suicide Prevention Ghana (GASP) has called for urgent behavioural change to clear cultural stigma that prevents people with suicidal thoughts from seeking professional help.

The group said although Ghana and other countries have decriminalised suicide attempts, many people still struggle to open up because of deep-rooted cultural beliefs and taboos.

In a statement to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), GASP highlighted troubling figures about suicide rates globally and locally.

It noted that suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29, with over 720,000 lives lost every year.

Africa, the group said, records the highest suicide rate in the world, at 11.5 per 100,000 people, compared to the global average of 8.9.

In Ghana, the World Health Organization estimates that 8.1 people per 100,000 died by suicide in 2021.

“Suicide is preventable and evidence abound that persons with suicidal intent who seek help get better and go on to lead normal lives,” GASP stressed in the release.

The association added that beyond the human cost, suicide also has economic implications, with a death by suicide estimated to cost $92,576 annually in lost productivity.

It therefore urged African governments to prioritise suicide prevention policies, especially among adolescents and young adults.

“The global call to change the narrative means driving systemic change that will make suicide prevention and mental health priority areas in public policy,” said GASP.