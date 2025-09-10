ModernGhana logo
Wed, 10 Sep 2025

Asanko Mines dispute: Manso Aboabo residents flee as soldiers invade town after deadly clash, schools closed down

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Asanko Mines dispute: Manso Aboabo residents flee as soldiers invade town after deadly clash, schools closed down

Dozens of residents and students have fled Manso Aboabo in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region following a violent clash between youth and military officers.

The confrontation erupted after the death of Assembly Member Hon. Samuel Dankwa, who was allegedly shot by soldiers while attempting to mediate a standoff between local youth and Asanko Mines.

In retaliation, angry residents targeted mining equipment, sparking a heavy military deployment to the area.

A community source told this reporter that armed soldiers stormed the town, causing panic and forcing people to escape.

"Many have been forced to seek shelter in nearby communities, fearing for their safety.

"The situation is getting out of hand and so we are calling on authorities to intervene to avoid any further chaos," the source said.

The Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, Hon. Tweneneboah Kodua Forkuo, has called for the immediate withdrawal of the military to allow for thorough investigations and restore calm.

He has also petitioned Parliament and the Presidency to probe the incident and deliver justice to the bereaved families.

