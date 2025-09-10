Government to roll out Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme in October

Government has renewed its commitment to officially launch the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme in the first week of October, after postponing the initial rollout in July.

The delay followed concerns from poultry industry stakeholders, who had demanded broader consultation and engagement before the initiative took off.

Designed to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported poultry—which costs the nation over $300 million every year—the programme is being touted as a game-changer for local farmers.

Speaking to the media in Accra after the launch of the second phase of the West Africa Livestock Marketing Programme (PACBAO) organized by ECOWAS, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, gave assurances that the revised date would not be shifted.

“Plans are at an advanced stage, and it is expected that by the first week of October, His Excellency the President will officially launch the programme. The media will be invited, after which distribution will begin across various constituencies to reach beneficiary farmers. We are finalizing the beneficiary list and completing procurement processes with contractors to supply the birds. Very soon, implementation will take off,” he stated.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme has been positioned as a flagship intervention to empower local farmers, reduce the poultry import bill, and boost food security. Officials say the initiative will not only save foreign exchange but also create sustainable jobs, especially for women and young people in rural areas.