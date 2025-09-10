Here is why NPP's Abronye was arrested, charged

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye and Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

He is facing charges of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and publication of false news.

The court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded him after listening to arguments from both the defence and the prosecution. Baffoe is expected to reappear on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The court did not take his plea but read out the charges against him. He is alleged to have made offensive statements during a live broadcast on Ohia TV, where he reportedly described the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, as having a “low Intelligence Quotient (IQ)” and being “the most foolish IGP in the history of Ghana.” He also alleged that “the current IGP, Tetteh Yohuno, is the most corrupt IGP in the history of Ghana.”

In addition, prosecutors say Baffoe spread false news on September 3, 2025, during a programme on Ohia Online TV called The Evidence, claiming that “all strategic meetings conducted by the NDC in Akwatia had the IGP in attendance.”

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo and Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, opposed bail. Chief Inspector Lawer argued that Baffoe posed a flight risk, pointing to letters he allegedly wrote to embassies seeking asylum in other countries, including Ivory Coast. He added that since one could easily cross into Ivory Coast on foot, “if the accused is granted bail, his chances of absconding were 100 per cent.”

Chief Inspector Okuffo stressed that the accusations touch on national security and therefore require thorough investigations. He said Baffoe was arrested on Monday and arraigned on Tuesday to avoid breaching the 48-hour constitutional rule.

The defence, led by Mr. Daniel Nii Martey Addo, pleaded for bail, insisting Baffoe was not a flight risk since he voluntarily honoured the police invitation. He further argued that Baffoe owned a TV station within the jurisdiction and would make himself available whenever required. Counsel maintained that the charges were misdemeanour and urged the court to exercise discretion in his client’s favour.

The court, however, sided with the prosecution and ordered Baffoe’s remand to allow further investigations.