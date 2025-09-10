ModernGhana logo
By your logic, you should stop your campaign — Ofosu Nkansah replies Kwasi Kwarteng

Former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has taken a swipe at Kennedy Agyapong’s camp over the recent defection of a Tano North constituency secretary.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 9, Mr. Ofosu Nkansah dismissed claims by Kwasi Kwarteng that the defection had boosted confidence in Agyapong’s 2026 presidential bid.

“Nonfa saa, meanwhile your campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, has left your camp. Ken’s business partner, Oppong Bio, also left him.

“Going by your logic, you should stop your campaign then,” Ofosu Nkansah wrote, taking a jab at what he described as selective optimism from Agyapong’s supporters.

Kwasi Kwarteng had earlier said, “The defection of Dr. Gideon Boako’s secretary to Kennedy Agyapong’s camp further strengthens our confidence in winning the 2026 presidential primaries.”

Ofosu Nkansah argued that, by the same reasoning, Agyapong’s campaign should be in jeopardy following the departure of some of his closest allies.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate and former Vice President, remains the frontrunner in the race to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

With the primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, both camps have intensified their exchanges, each seeking to consolidate their base and project strength ahead of the polls.

Former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

